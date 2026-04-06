The TurfMutt Foundation Says Small Actions Yield Big Results this Earth Day 2026

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day 2026, the TurfMutt Foundation calls on Americans to rediscover the environmental power of their own backyards and community parks. The Foundation reminds us that small actions, such as having a balanced landscape of trees, shrubs, grass and flowering plants in our green spaces, promote a healthy planet and a healthy life.

“The green spaces around us are more than just beautiful. They have purpose and are critical infrastructure for communities and families,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. “Simply taking care of our own yards and parks can add up to big change for ourselves and the planet.” Learn more at TurfMutt.com. TurfMutt Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation)

"The green spaces around us are more than just beautiful. They have purpose and are critical infrastructure for communities and families," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "Simply taking care of our own yards and parks can add up to big change for ourselves and the planet."

The Science of Green

Science has proven the benefits of living landscapes, including:

Improving Physical Health: According to Boston University School of Public Health, greenery can significantly reduce cognitive decline as we age. Numerous studies, including one from the University of Chicago, indicate green spaces boost heart health.

According to Boston University School of Public Health, greenery can significantly reduce cognitive decline as we age. Numerous studies, including one from the University of Chicago, indicate green spaces boost heart health. Combating Climate Change: Green spaces reduce heat islands, produce oxygen and capture carbon. They also help control runoff and soil erosion while capturing dust and particulate matter.

Green spaces reduce heat islands, produce oxygen and capture carbon. They also help control runoff and soil erosion while capturing dust and particulate matter. Increasing Mental Health: Just 15 minutes in a park improves city dwellers' well-being, according to a study led by Stanford University.

Just 15 minutes in a park improves city dwellers' well-being, according to a study led by Stanford University. Helping Community Connection: Research from the University of Sydney indicates access to nature has proven to diminish feelings of social isolation.

How to Invest in the Power of Parks, Yards & Other Green Space

TurfMutt encourages these steps in your own green space this Earth Day and beyond:

Remember Right Plant, Right Place. Take a climate-smart approach to landscaping, ensuring every plant selection actively supports the local ecosystem, your lifestyle and the core purpose of your green space. Consult the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map to learn more: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/.

Take a climate-smart approach to landscaping, ensuring every plant selection actively supports the local ecosystem, your lifestyle and the core purpose of your green space. Consult the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map to learn more: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/. Plant Real Grass. Real grass cools the air while capturing carbon, producing oxygen and stopping soil erosion. In fact, according to the Lawn Institute, a 50' x 50' turf area produces enough oxygen to meet the daily needs of a family of four.

Real grass cools the air while capturing carbon, producing oxygen and stopping soil erosion. In fact, according to the Lawn Institute, a 50' x 50' turf area produces enough oxygen to meet the daily needs of a family of four. Create a Balanced Landscape. Blend a mix of trees, grass, shrubs and flowering plants with hardy, climate-appropriate and drought-resistant adaptive species.

Blend a mix of trees, grass, shrubs and flowering plants with hardy, climate-appropriate and drought-resistant adaptive species. Plant for Pollinators. Choose plants that create a pit stop for bees, butterflies, bats and birds.

Choose plants that create a pit stop for bees, butterflies, bats and birds. Educate the Next Generation. Utilize the TurfMutt Foundation's free digital resources here to educate children about how they can become environmental superheroes.

For more tips about harnessing the power of parks, backyards and other green spaces, visit TurfMutt.com.

Photos to accompany this release can be found here: https://bit.ly/3PrbGy8

Media contact:

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation

240-988-6243, [email protected]

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. The Foundation is title sponsor of "Lucky Dog," the Emmy Award-winning CBS broadcast television show in support of dog rescue and rehabilitation. Both TurfMutt spokesdogs have been rescue dogs, and Mutt Mulligan is a cast character on the show, where her "Mulligan Minute" segments teach viewers about the benefits of green space. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. Championed by Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Scholastic, Discovery, Weekly Reader, and the USBGC Global Learning Lab, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

SOURCE TurfMutt Foundation