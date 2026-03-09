The TurfMutt Foundation Shares How to Master "Slow Living" in Your Own Backyard & Public Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "slow living" movement – a shift away from digital burnout and toward intentional, present-moment living – is more accessible than many realize. According to the TurfMutt Foundation, which advocates for the care and use of backyards, public parks, school yards and other green spaces, the most effective "analog lifestyle" retreat available is your own family yard and neighborhood park.

"Our yards and parks are more than just patches of green. They have purpose, and sometimes that means to just help us slow down a little,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. “In a world that demands 24/7 connectivity, these green spaces are the secret ingredient to less stressful life.” TurfMutt Foundation logo

The Science Behind Green Time

The shift toward slow living is backed by a growing body of data highlighting the physical and mental benefits of our community and family landscapes. For instance, research shows that spending just 20 minutes in a park or backyard can significantly lower stress and improve overall well-being. Additionally, green space exposure is linked to a decreased risk of psychiatric disorders and improved cognitive functioning.

Plus, the public demands it. Recent TurfMutt research conducted by The Harris Poll found that 89 percent of Americans consider a high-quality public park system a top community priority for health and well-being.

Ideas for Backyard & Park Slow Living

To help people embrace this trend, the TurfMutt Foundation offers these ideas:

Design for Stillness: Create quiet zones in your backyard. This can be as simple as tucking a chair under a shade tree or adding a fire pit for family share time. The key is creating a space to be outside without a "to-do" list.





Create quiet zones in your backyard. This can be as simple as tucking a chair under a shade tree or adding a fire pit for family share time. The key is creating a space to be outside without a "to-do" list. Ditch Devices: Take a digital detox by declaring your backyard or neighborhood park a device-free zone so you can experience the serenity of swapping scrolling for green scenery.





Take a digital detox by declaring your backyard or neighborhood park a device-free zone so you can experience the serenity of swapping scrolling for green scenery. Observe Wildlife: Nature's TV is always playing in our green spaces, it's just a matter of tuning in. Add pollinator-friendly and native plants to makes your yard even more inviting to "wild" neighbors.





Nature's TV is always playing in our green spaces, it's just a matter of tuning in. Add pollinator-friendly and native plants to makes your yard even more inviting to "wild" neighbors. Go Old-School: Revive retro recreation with activities like croquet, corn hole or bocce ball. For a quieter pace, you can enjoy solo activities like sketching in the park, reading or playing a game of cards on your patio or in the park pavilion.





Revive retro recreation with activities like croquet, corn hole or bocce ball. For a quieter pace, you can enjoy solo activities like sketching in the park, reading or playing a game of cards on your patio or in the park pavilion. Embrace Shared Backyarding: Treat your local park as a shared backyard. Whether it's a place to sit and get lost in a book, get some fresh air or stretch your legs on the trails, public green spaces can offer the same benefits as a private lawn.

"We all need a place where we can actually unplug and hear ourselves think," says Kiser. "The good news is you don't have to go any further than your backyard or neighborhood park."

For more tips about creating living landscapes for your family, visit TurfMutt.com.

Photos to accompany this release can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/TMSlowLiving

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009.

