The TurfMutt Foundation's Mutt Madness Finds Forever Homes for 13 Shelter Dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurfMutt Foundation's 7th Annual Mulligan's Mutt Madness, held in partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) at Equip Exposition 2025, was a huge success with 13 shelter dogs finding their forever homes. A beloved Equip tradition, the popular event featured three-time Emmy-winning host of Lucky Dog, Brandon McMillan, who was on hand to celebrate with new pet parents. At the event, the Foundation also presented a $10,000 donation to KHS.

“It’s incredible that 13 lucky dogs left Equip to start their new lives with people who have a soft spot for the green industry and dogs in need,” said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) and the TurfMutt Foundation. "On behalf of Equip and TurfMutt, I want to extend our warmest congratulations to the new adopters and welcome them into our TurfMutt ‘Howl of Fame.’” TurfMutt Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation)

The newly adopted pups are already enjoying their new lives. Annie Brock, first-time Equip attendee, fell for a chill chihuahua she named Skid. "He was super calm for a chihuahua and that's really what I liked about him," says Brock. "Skid is doing great here at our farm in Illinois. He loves my other two dogs and he and my daughter are already best buds."

Jessica Shinkle, an event manager at the Kentucky Expo Center (KEC) where Equip was held, said, "I always go to the Mutt Madness to look at the cute pups, but when I saw Rose, I knew she would be a great playmate for our two-year-old dog, Jack. He is super gentle with Rose, and we are very pleased with our new addition!"

Over the years, Mutt Madness has matched more than 100 dogs with their humans. In fact, Mulligan the TurfMutt—the spokesdog for the TurfMutt Foundation—was adopted by Kiser at the 2019 Mutt Madness event, making the effort deeply personal for the organization.

"It's hard to beat seeing great dogs find great people," says Alisa Gray, President & CEO of KHS. "This year, we had Equip attendees coming to our shelter the next day to adopt dogs they met at the event. Mulligan's Mutt Madness is the event that just keeps on giving!"

