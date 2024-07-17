The TurfMutt Foundation Touts Top 5 Benefits of Trees in Backyards & Neighborhood Parks

Trees tackle heat islands, leave people with better mental health, and more

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer heats up and urban areas grow hotter, the TurfMutt Foundation – which has advocated for the care and use of yards, parks and other green spaces for 15 years – reminds homeowners of the importance of trees and other living plants for mitigating the heat island effect. A report by the research group Climate Central shows that more than 40 million Americans live in urban heat islands – areas within cities that are hotter than nearby rural spaces. Trees, along with plants like grass, shrubs and bushes, help cool the environment through the processes of evapotranspiration.

Here are just five reasons why trees are tops at reducing heat islands…and more:

Mother Nature's Air Conditioner

By providing shade, trees lower surface and air temperatures. In fact, shaded surfaces could be 20-45°F cooler than temperatures in unshaded areas, according to the EPA. Additionally, the EPA reports that the process of evapotranspiration can help reduce peak summer temperatures by 2-9°F.

Increased Tree Canopy = Decreased Heat-Related Illnesses

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), heat-related deaths have been increasing in the U.S. HSS statistics show 1,722 people died in 2022 from heat and in 2023 that number increased to 2,302. But more trees can help people stay safe during hot days. In fact, according to a study published in The Lancet, increasing the tree canopy in 93 European cities to 30 percent coverage could prevent an estimated four in 10 premature heat-related deaths.

Better Mental Health

According to the Arbor Day Foundation's Canopy Report, people who engage with trees and green spaces on a daily basis are happier and score higher in their mental and physical health than those spending time in nature less often. The report also indicates city dwellers with access to adequate green space experience 31 percent less psychological distress. Furthermore, children who live near more green space have a decreased risk of developing mental health disorders as they age.

Energy Savings

Strategically placing trees around buildings and homes can save up to 30 percent on air conditioning costs and up to 50 percent for heating, according to the U.S. Forest Service . The U.S. Department of Energy devised computer models that predict the proper placement of only three trees can save an average household between $100 and $250 in energy costs annually.

