The TurfMutt Great Lawn at Waterfront Park Becomes Stage For Lawn-Mowing GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Event

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurfMutt Great Lawn at Waterfront Park will host a live GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt on May 16, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., while showcasing high-performance turfgrass care at one of the city's most iconic green spaces.

“This is more than a record attempt—it’s a celebration of the power and purpose of well-managed green space,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and Equip Exposition. “We’re excited about this event because it highlights why mowing matters. Mowing stimulates grass to grow, and growing turf works harder—sequestering more carbon, producing more oxygen, and delivering greater environmental benefits.”

Power technology company Rehlko will attempt to set the record for fastest mowing of an area the size of an American football field, using a mower powered by Rehlko's Command PRO® 999 cc (41 hp) gasoline engine. The official driver, Hali Rieman, known professionally as "Lawn Queen," was selected through a nationwide program and will operate under official timing and adjudication conditions set by on-site GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicators.

Official record requirements call for grass maintained at a minimum height of six inches to mirror unpredictable, high-load environments. The attempt is part of Rehlko's global "Cutting History" initiative. The event is free and open to the public.

"This is more than a record attempt—it's a celebration of the power and purpose of well-managed green space," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and Equip Exposition. "We're excited about this event because it highlights why mowing matters. Mowing stimulates grass to grow, and growing turf works harder—sequestering more carbon, producing more oxygen, and delivering greater environmental benefits."

Real, living turfgrass also captures and filters rainwater, helps mitigate heat, and traps dust and particulate matter, making communities healthier and more resilient.

"We're excited to bring a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt to Waterfront Park and the city of Louisville," said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park. "The TurfMutt Great Lawn is one of our signature gathering spaces, and this is a unique way to highlight what the space can support and the community that continues to show up for it. We value partnerships with organizations like the TurfMutt Foundation and Rehlko that think creatively and share a commitment to stewardship and community, and we look forward to seeing this come to life."

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute reminds anyone using a lawn mower or other outdoor power equipment to keep kids and pets away from working machines. "Outdoor power equipment makes big jobs easier and more efficient, but always follow safety precautions," advises Kiser.

Additional details about the May 16 event are available at ourwaterfront.org/events. To learn more about harnessing the power of parks, backyards and other green spaces, visit TurfMutt.com.

Photos to accompany this release can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/TMGreatLawnGUINNESS

Media contact:

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation

240-988-6243, [email protected]

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. The Foundation is title sponsor of "Lucky Dog," the Emmy Award-winning CBS broadcast television show in support of dog rescue and rehabilitation. Both TurfMutt spokesdogs have been rescue dogs, and Mutt Mulligan is a cast character on the show, where her "Mulligan Minute" segments teach viewers about the benefits of green space. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. Championed by Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Scholastic, Discovery, Weekly Reader, and the USBGC Global Learning Lab, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

About Waterfront Park

Waterfront Park is a treasured community asset and home to some of Louisville's most exciting celebrations. Once a wasteland of scrap yards and heavy industrial uses, Waterfront Park is now a vibrant green space that welcomes over 2.5 million visitors each year. As the most utilized urban park in the city, it's a place where Louisville comes together to celebrate our unique sense of community. Waterfront Park is a non-profit public park made possible by the generosity of Waterfront supporters. Learn more at ourwaterfront.org.

SOURCE TurfMutt Foundation