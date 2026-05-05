The Typical Homeowner Spends Nearly $24,000 a Year on Housing Costs Beyond Their Mortgage

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Clever Real Estate

May 05, 2026, 08:39 ET

More than half of homeowners (58%) would have made a different buying decision if they had known the true cost of owning a home and would pay an average of $18,529 more for a maintenance-free home.

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The typical homeowner spends $23,686 per year on non-mortgage expenses, which adds up to roughly $710,580 over a 30-year mortgage, according to a new report from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.

The average homeowner's annual non-mortgage costs include:

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Non-Mortgage Homeownership Costs Nearly Match or Exceed the Mortgage Payment
Non-Mortgage Homeownership Costs Nearly Match or Exceed the Mortgage Payment
How Much Could You Afford for an Emergency Repair Without Going Into Debt?
How Much Could You Afford for an Emergency Repair Without Going Into Debt?

  • $7,679 on utilities
  • $5,162 on maintenance
  • $3,929 on renovations
  • $3,580 on property taxes
  • $3,336 on homeowners insurance.

For the 37% of homeowners who belong to an HOA, the total climbs to $27,882 per year.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority (82%) of homeowners say their non-mortgage costs have increased since they bought their home, and 45% say homeownership costs more than they expected.

Among all the costs of owning a home, property taxes are what homeowners find most unfair (49%) and most want to eliminate (45%). Two-thirds of homeowners (66%) say their property taxes have increased significantly since they purchased.

Amid increasing costs, more than half of homeowners (55%) say they could not cover a $5,000 emergency home repair without going into credit card debt, and nearly 1 in 5 (17%) couldn't afford even a $1,000 emergency. About 42% say they could not afford a $500 monthly increase in housing costs.

As a result, 63% of homeowners have put off necessary maintenance due to cost, and 38% do not actively budget for unexpected repairs at all. More than a third (35%) have delayed a major repair for more than a year, and 31% say something essential is currently broken in their home that they do not plan to immediately fix.

Almost half (48%) admit they have no financial plan for replacing costly major home systems such as their roof, HVAC, or appliances.

About two-thirds of homeowners (65%) have already made financial sacrifices to cover homeownership costs, including 22% who carry a credit card balance and 19% who have dipped into retirement savings.

The generational divide is striking: 43% of millennials have postponed major life decisions to afford homeownership, compared to just 10% of boomers, and millennials spend a median of $10,000 a year on maintenance versus $2,000 for boomers.

Despite the financial strain, homeowners remain overwhelmingly positive — 87% of homeowners say it's worth the cost, 89% view homeownership as a good financial investment, and 81% would buy their current home again if given the choice.

Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/research/costs-of-owning-a-home-2026/

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate's content reaches over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 4,000+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $15.7 billion in real estate sold, matched over 215,000 customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $230 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans over 13,000 agents across all 50 states.

CONTACT:
Alyssa Evans
Clever Real Estate
[email protected]
315-690-1518

SOURCE Clever Real Estate

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