THE ULTIMATE BIG GAME EXPERIENCE 'BLEAU BLITZ' TAKES OVER FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

23 Jan, 2024, 13:09 ET

Experiences include The Dan Patrick Show live from the Oasis Pool Deck; exclusive watch parties at The Tavern and LIV; and headlining performances by Metro Boomin, John Summit and Tiësto

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Bleau Blitz,' the ultimate Big Game experience, is taking over Fontainebleau Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 11. For seven days, the resort will be transformed into a sports-lovers dream with fan experiences including live recordings of "The Dan Patrick Show" on the resort's third floor Oasis pool deck; watch parties at The Tavern and LIV; and jam-packed lineup of all-star headliners Metro Boomin (Feb. 8), John Summit (Feb. 9) and Tiësto (Feb. 10) and special guest (Feb. 11).

"The Fontainebleau brand is rooted in world-class entertainment and experiences, and our Big Game programming is no exception," says Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Mark Tricano. "Our inaugural 'Bleau Blitz' weekend is a celebration for our guests and fans, transforming Fontainebleau Las Vegas into the ultimate football destination all week long."

The Dan Patrick Show
Monday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 9 | 6 to 9 a.m. PST daily
Fontainebleau Las Vegas welcomes sports broadcasting icon Dan Patrick and The Dan Patrick Show to Las Vegas for the first time in show history, for five days of live "Big Game" coverage leading up to the Big Game at Allegiant Stadium. The Dan Patrick Show, part of FOX Sports Radio's 24th annual "Super Week" coverage, will be taped in front of a live audience all week long on the Fontainebleau Las Vegas third floor Oasis Pool Deck.

The Tavern Big Game Viewing Party
Sunday, Feb. 11 | 2 p.m. PST
The Big Game Viewing Party at The Tavern, the energetic and upscale bar and restaurant paired with the Fontainebleau Las Vegas sportsbook, begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. Complimentary admission into The Tavern with an open premium bar and an unlimited dining menu upgrade available. Premium and VIP seating, including couch and lounge seating, surrounded by a 180-degree LED video wall will be available, with reservations starting at $350 per person in the main dining room. For reservations, please email [email protected]. For parties of eight to 10 people, or VIP luxury couch seating, please email [email protected].

LIV Big Game Weekend Lineup
Thursday, Feb. 8 | Metro Boomin
Friday, Feb. 9 | John Summit
Saturday, Feb. 10 | Tiësto
Sunday, Feb. 11 | Big Game Viewing Party
Sunday, Feb. 11 | Special Guest
LIV, the nightlife experience created by Groot Hospitality, will host its inaugural Big Game watch party on Sunday, Feb. 11. Taking the Big Game to new heights, LIV is setting football fans up with the ultimate VIP viewing experience complete with high-definition televisions, food and beverage offerings and premium seating options. Admission is complimentary with expedited entry for hotel guests. Seating is available by reservation online. Must be 21 years of age or older with valid government ID.

Locals and visitors are encouraged to explore Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with the first four hours of parking complimentary for all guests.

For more information on 'Bleau Blitz' activations, watch parties, dining reservations and accommodations, visit https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/bleau-blitz-2024

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas

