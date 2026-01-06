Withings Now Offers Access to Glucose Data Through Partnership with Abbott's Lingo® Over-the-Counter Continuous Glucose Monitor, Transforming Consumer Metabolic Care

Withings' long-term health insights combined with glucose data from Abbott's Lingo empowers a new era of proactive metabolic health.

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Withings, the world leader in connected health, announced a partnership designed to pioneer a new era of consumer-driven healthcare by offering Abbott's Lingo® over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to the Withings community. This collaboration is designed to empower millions of people to gain a more actionable understanding of their metabolism by continuously tracking their glucose, and taking meaningful control of their health and well-being.

Withings & Abbott's Lingo

In the initial phase of the partnership between Abbott's Lingo and Withings, consumers can access their glucose data by pairing the Withings app with Apple Health™ (iOS users) and Health Connect™ by Android. In early Q1 2026, all consumers will be able to access their glucose data directly from the Withings app through a direct API between Abbott's Lingo app and Withings.

"True wellness begins with understanding every part of your health data," said Eric Carreel, Founder and President of Withings. "With Withings' smart scales, blood-pressure monitors, and wearables, individuals can track biomarkers such as pulse wave velocity (arterial stiffness), vascular age, fat vs muscle vs visceral fat, resting heart rate, body water, bone mass, and more. Layered with insights gained from glucose data from Abbott's Lingo, this gives a uniquely rich and holistic view of long-term well-being. Through this partnership, we're making it easier for individuals to take charge of their health journey — with insight, awareness, and confidence."

Continuous Glucose Tracking: Essential for Optimal Metabolic Health

Glucose monitoring plays a critical role in understanding overall health and metabolic function. Glucose data can help provide crucial understanding of how food, activity, and stress impact energy levels, mood, and sleep quality. Maintaining healthy glucose is shown to reduce the risk of insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. More than 98 million Americans have prediabetes, a leading precursor to the onset of Type 2 diabetes. The integration of Abbott's Lingo glucose data with the Withings ecosystem is specifically designed to encourage consumers to take control of their health.

"Abbott has been pioneering glucose tracking for more than a decade and we are excited to bring glucose data to consumers focused on improving their overall health and wellness with the Lingo over-the-counter CGM," said Olivier Ropars, Division Vice President of Abbott's Lingo business. "By bringing glucose data to the Withings community, we can help empower them to build better habits to improve their overall metabolic health. Improving metabolic health can reduce the risk of chronic conditions, including prediabetes, and understanding glucose is a powerful way to unlock insights on overall health."

A Partnership Empowering a New Era of Metabolic Health Tracking

Through this partnership, users can seamlessly track their glucose data alongside their full suite of health data—all in the Withings app.

Withings users can already monitor over 90 biomarkers through connected devices such as smart scales, watches, blood pressure monitors, and more. By integrating continuous glucose monitoring, this collaboration empowers individuals to gain deeper and more personalized insights into how their behaviors and biology influence overall metabolic health.

Pricing & Availability

This partnership expands Withings' footprint in metabolic health by combining its robust ecosystem of connected medical devices to empower and support a variety of health journeys. Withings community members in the US will now be able to access their glucose data using the Lingo app. Lingo CGMs are available for purchase on Withings US website starting today for $89 (includes two Lingo biosensors).

For more information, visit www.withings.com or join the team at CES 2026 to experience the future of health firsthand at the Withings Booth [Venetian Expo, Level 2, Hall C, Booth 53818].

About Withings

A pioneer in real-life health monitoring, Withings created the first connected scale in 2009 and has continually innovated since then to offer an ecosystem of clinically validated connected objects, used by over 15 million people worldwide as well as by numerous renowned healthcare centers and research institutes. The Withings ecosystem measures over 90 biomarkers. It includes connected scales, true health platforms, measure body composition but also exclusive biomarkers such as nerve health score and pulse wave velocity which attests to cardiovascular age and alerts to arterial stiffness caused notably by hypertension. It includes a sleep analyzer detecting sleep cycles, wake phases, and sleep apnea. It also features hybrid connected watches that notably track heart rate and its variations day and night, perform a medical-grade electrocardiogram to detect pathologies like atrial fibrillation, or monitor blood oxygenation. Its connected blood pressure monitors allow for home monitoring of blood pressure evolution, thanks to sharing reliable and exhaustive measurement reports with a doctor, and can integrate a stethoscope to detect at-home valvular heart disease, which is more frequent in case of arterial hypertension. To learn more, visit withings.com and contact us on Facebook , Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) .

About Abbott's Lingo Continuous Glucose Monitor

The Lingo Glucose System is intended for users 18 years and older not on insulin. It is not intended for diagnosis of diseases, including diabetes.

The Lingo program does not guarantee that everyone will achieve the same results as individual responses may vary. Consult your healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or exercise regimen or if you have an eating disorder or a history of eating disorders.

Press Contact

Alex McKechnie

[email protected]

475.399.4056

SOURCE Withings