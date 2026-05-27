The Ultimate Summer Getaway Awaits Families During Great Wolf Lodge's Annual Summer Camp-In Celebration

The perfect, drivable summer family getaway with new activities, dining, and more

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families searching for the best summer getaway will find it at Great Wolf Lodge during its annual Summer Camp-In celebration. A short drive away, the resort is combining nostalgic camp-style fun with a convenient, all-in-one resort experience with no flights required.

Kept at 84 degrees year-round, Great Wolf Lodge's signature indoor water park offers a perfect escape with exhilarating slides, a multi-level water play structure, giant tipping bucket, wave pool, winding lazy river and more.

Families looking for the best summer activities can enjoy daily pool parties with music, dancing, and interactive games, plus hands-on crafts where kids create keepsakes like friendship bracelets. The fun continues with family-friendly yoga, storytelling, and a signature dance party, sure to delight both parents and kids.

Along with summer inspired experiences, Great Wolf Lodge is unveiling new limited-time offerings across its resorts. Select locations will feature the Sunset Social Club. Created in partnership with bubly™, this elegant, outdoor pop-up bar experience gives guests a relaxed space to unwind with games, refreshing drinks, and s'mores by the fire after a full day of fun.

In celebration of America's 250th birthday, Great Wolf Lodge is teaming up with Nathan's Famous to introduce Hot Dog Days of Summer, a limited-time menu featuring regionally inspired favorites of a summertime staple. The menu will feature hot dogs like a Southwest Dog, Carolina Dog, Texas Dog, and Chicago Dog at select locations nationwide.

To celebrate the start of summer, Great Wolf Lodge is serving up a fresh and nostalgic collection of limited-time food and drink offerings at all 22 U.S. locations including:

Hot Honey Double Pepperoni Pizza : Double cup-and-char pepperoni, three cheeses, and a drizzle of sweet-and-spicy hot honey, finished with a garlic herb butter crust.

: Double cup-and-char pepperoni, three cheeses, and a drizzle of sweet-and-spicy hot honey, finished with a garlic herb butter crust. Grilled Salmon & Avocado Summer Salad: Grilled salmon over fresh greens with corn, mango, feta, and citrus vinaigrette.

Grilled salmon over fresh greens with corn, mango, feta, and citrus vinaigrette. New England Lobster Dog: A coastal-inspired twist on the classic hot dog on a buttery split-top potato roll and topped with lobster meat, diced celery, mayonnaise, fresh chives and tarragon, finished with a touch of salt and pepper.

A coastal-inspired twist on the classic hot dog on a buttery split-top potato roll and topped with lobster meat, diced celery, mayonnaise, fresh chives and tarragon, finished with a touch of salt and pepper. Cotton Candy Milkshake: Vanilla ice cream blended with cotton candy, topped with whipped cream and colorful sprinkles.

Vanilla ice cream blended with cotton candy, topped with whipped cream and colorful sprinkles. Poolside Passion Margarita: A tropical mix of tequila, passion fruit, citrus, and triple sec.

Summer Camp-In is one of four seasonal celebrations at Great Wolf Lodge where families build traditions, enjoy screen-free bonding, and create memories. To plan your summer getaway, visit greatwolf.com.

About Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. owns and operates North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts. With 23 locations across North America, Great Wolf Lodge offers a fully integrated resort experience designed for families, with an expansive indoor water park, family-friendly attractions, fun-filled entertainment, delectable eateries and more—all under one roof.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Great Wolf Lodge