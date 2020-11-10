The Ultimate Team: Florida Technical College is Now the Official Culinary School of The Miami Dolphins

The efforts of this partnership come at a time where many families in South Florida are struggling amidst the lingering effects of the pandemic. Many families have either developed or experienced an increase in food insecurity.

"The Miami Dolphins have such a colossal influence, and we're just happy to join forces to honor our commitments to our neighbors here in South Florida," says Florida Technical College President, Dr. James Michael Burkett.

FTC Cutler Bay, FTC Pembroke Pines, and the Miami Dolphins are committed to organizing a way to get members of their beloved South Florida neighborhoods the meals they need.

Both FTC and the Miami Dolphins have taken action to assist throughout the pandemic.

"We're proud to have Florida Technical College join us as the Official Culinary School of the Miami Dolphins and focus on the shared values of empowerment, education, and community," said Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins. "In addition to helping feed those that are food insecure throughout South Florida, our partnership will look to benefit culinary students through the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program."

FTC has launched campaigns and participated in events to provide essentials and resources to those most directly impacted. Most recently, the Miami Dolphins kicked off their Food Relief Program on June 1st. The program's goal has been to provide meals to families in need in Miami Gardens and the surrounding communities. These meals are prepared by local minority-owned restaurants or by Centerplate.

By coming together to serve the South Florida community, the Miami Dolphins, FTC Cutler Bay, and FTC Pembroke Pines hope to inspire a sense of unity, compassion, and community throughout such a difficult period.

The Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC) recently named Florida Technical College the 2020 Institution of the Year. The Institution of the Year Award recognizes the efforts made by an institution to improve student learning outcomes, support faculty excellence, and enrich local communities.

For more information and to learn more about FTC Cutler Bay and FTC Pembroke Pines events and offerings, please visit their South Florida campuses at https://www.ftccollege.edu/campus/ftc-pembroke-pines/ and https://www.ftccollege.edu/campus/ftc-cutler-bay/

For more information and to learn more about the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, please visit their website at https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/foundation/food-relief-program

About FTC

Founded in 1982 to provide private, post-secondary education in specialized fields, Florida Technical College is an academic unit of NUC University (NUC), which is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. (267-284-5000) www.msche.org. NUC's Florida Technical College (FTC), and The Digital Animation & Visual Effects School (The DAVE School) are included in this accreditation. The MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). FTC offers diploma, associate and bachelor's degree programs in a range of professions, including Healthcare, Construction Trades, Hospitality, Beauty, Information Technology and Business. FTC campuses are located in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, DeLand, Pembroke Pines, Cutler Bay and Tampa. Program availability varies by campus. For more information, please visit: https://www.ftccollege.edu/

About the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program

With South Florida facing record unemployment and food insecurity in the wake of COVID-19, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel launched the Miami Dolphins Foundation Relief Program. The year-long multimillion-dollar commitment provides 1,000 meals each day in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and in the most food insecure zip codes throughout South Florida. Meals are prepared by local minority restaurants impacted by COVID-19 and Centerplate, the team's food, beverage, and retail partner. As part of this program, at least $1 million will go directly to supporting minority-owned restaurants. This intentional effort to support minority-owned businesses allows them to not lay off staff and receive much-needed funds during the pandemic ,while simultaneously impacting the community in which they live.

Contact: María Isabel Sanquírico

Eleven 11 Communications

Mobile: (813) 420-2922

SOURCE Florida Technical College