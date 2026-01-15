Two Iconic Organizations Come Together to Excite and Inspire Fans and Celebrate Commitment to Excellence and the Competitive Spirit

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a U.S. sponsorship agreement linking two iconic brands and making USPS the Official Shipping Sponsor of the NHL.

The United States Postal Service is Now the Official Shipping Sponsor of the National Hockey League

"The NHL epitomizes the competitive spirit and embodies the characteristics of teamwork, endurance, determination and the relentless pursuit of excellence," said Sheila Holman, Vice President of Marketing for USPS. "Every day, our organization brings these traits into our daily service to the American public and so we are pleased to bring our brands together for what promises to be a fun and entertaining collaboration."

Under the new sponsorship agreement, NHL fans will have the opportunity to interact with USPS at NHL events such as NHL Winter Classic® and NHL Stadium Series™ with on-site activities. At the 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa, the USPS will activate at the 2026 NHL PreGame fan festival with a hockey skill activation and a photo booth where fans will be able to get a postcard with their image that they can mail directly from the exhibit.

USPS will receive an array of exclusive marketing rights connecting the USPS brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL's vast marketing, digital, and social media channels. The two organizations will also collaborate on original content and storytelling across both NHL and USPS platforms.

"USPS is one of the most iconic American institutions and brands, with a tremendously vibrant 250-year heritage, and we are proud to welcome USPS to the NHL family," said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development. "We are excited to create powerful content and experiences together and to delight the fans of both the NHL and USPS."

NHL, the NHL Shield and the wordmark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and the NHL Winter Classic logo and NHL Stadium Series name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - League, team and Player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 260 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country.

Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com.

About the USPS

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

USPS Media Contact: James McKean

[email protected]

usps.com/news

NHL Media Contact: Brad Klein

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service