The Universe is Speaking, It's Time to Listen: New Book Channels Messages from Akashic Records

Author Janie MacMillian shares a message of connection, self-discovery, and energetic awakening after a decade of Akashic Record research

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decorated in multiple holistic certifications, author Janie MacMillian believes the answers one may seek are already within them, encoded in their soul's story and waiting to be heard. In pursuit of sharing this discovery, she invites readers to a new world of understanding by introducing, "The Akashic Records Speak: Yes! There IS More to Life."

Book Cover

Called the "cosmic library of the soul," the Akashic Records are an energetic reservoir, a database of every thought, word, deed, emotion, and intention experienced by a soul across lifetimes. They offer wisdom and guidance, encouraging seekers to release limiting beliefs and embrace their worth and purpose on Earth.

In the book, readers journey through the Akashic Records with MacMillan's guidance to gain insight, release limiting beliefs, and discover their soul's true purpose. The records invite spiritual seekers to embrace an empowered and meaningful life by saying "yes" to the possibilities that await them.

"These Akashic Records are a powerful heart-centered exploration," MacMillian said. "An energetic field said to hold history of deeply personal experiences with direct messages spoken by them."

In essence, the records are not simply a source of knowledge but are seen by many as a sacred bridge to the deepest wisdom for a guide for readers to serve, heal, and uplift themselves and others. By tapping into their energy, they too may alight with the potential of their soul, unlocking a path to growth, fulfillment, and peace.

"A prayer to all of my readers," MacMillian said. "I ask that you share your wisdom and love, so that I may honor my power and potential, joyfully embracing them. Please grant me the faith to know that the steps I take and the thoughts I have are guiding me on my true path: to serve, to shine, and to fulfill my highest destiny of living true to your purpose. We are open, and we are ready."

"The Akashic Records Speak: Yes! There IS More to Life."

By Janie MacMillian

ISBN: 9798765258170 (softcover); 9798765258163 (hardcover); 9798765258156 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Balboa Press, and Amazon

About the author

Janie MacMillan has been exploring Akashic Records since 2011, working with clients and students worldwide through zoom and in person. She is certified in the Akashic Records Integration Process, Divine I AM Practitioner/Channel, Reiki Level II and Animal Reiki Level II, and as an Infinite Possibilities trainer. She also holds a Level 1 Foundation Certificate in Integral Sound Healing. Janie co-founded the "Color Outside the Lines" retreat and TriKona Light ReikiTM, a heart-focused Reiki system. With over 20 years of experience in training and coaching, she holds an M.B.A. in Marketing from Indiana University and a B.A. in Marketing from Bowling Green State University. To learn more, please visit https://www.janiemac.com/about-janie.

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SOURCE Balboa Press