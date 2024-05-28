The University of Law Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Enhance Student Experience

Leading Student Information System to modernize operations and support growth of largest provider of legal education in UK

LONDON and RESTON, Va., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that The University of Law (ULaw), the largest provider of legal education in the United Kingdom (UK) with a global presence across 20 campuses, has selected Ellucian Banner SaaS to transform operations and modernize the student experience. A new Ellucian customer, ULaw joins more than 2,000 institutions around the globe leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform to more efficiently scale resources and enhance student outcomes.

"We are honored to support The University of Law in modernizing the student experience and driving digital transformation across its expansive ecosystem," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "ULaw's vision of delivering an outstanding professional education and strong student outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission to power higher education so institutions can empower student success. Through our partnership, we are committed to helping ULaw achieve its strategic goals and set a new standard for excellence in legal education."

The Ellucian SaaS Platform delivers comprehensive capabilities to meet ULaw's current and future needs, providing the foundation for sustainable growth and innovation with a solution that improves the entire student lifecycle.

"Over the last few years, ULaw has undergone huge growth, with more than double the number of student enrollments in 2023 compared to just six years earlier," said Elisabetta Ceragioli, Deputy CEO, ULaw. "Legal education continues to be at the core of our business, but we have also diversified into aligned professions including business, criminology, computer science, policing and psychology. We have ambitious plans for the future, in both our existing and new markets, and have committed to a step-change in how weserve our students and support our staff.. This includes the acquisition of the new student information system that will not only enhance the experience of our students, who are at the heart of everything we do, but also play a part in improving their learning outcomes too. The new system will make it possible for them to do more in terms of online self-service, and provide them with valuable information about their studies, as well as supplying our staff and regulators with accurate and timely data.

"We chose Ellucian's Banner SaaS because of its status as a leading SIS solution within the global marketplace. It meets our needs and, as it is built for the cloud, it aligns well with our existing IT infrastructure – providing more seamless integrations with our existing systems. We were further assured by Ellucian's approach to implementation, including their support for end users, which is critical for ongoing business change and user adoption."

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LAW

The University of Law is one of the longest-established specialist providers of legal education in the UK, alongside offering a wide range of professional courses including law, business, policing, criminology, psychology, computer science and education. With campuses in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Guildford, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham, and an international presence in Hong Kong and Berlin, the University prides itself on being accessible to all and promoting widening participation in higher education. In 2020, The University of Law launched their virtual campus, ULaw Online, providing a high quality and flexible way for students to achieve their ambitions remotely.

You can also study The University of Law courses at the University of East Anglia, The University of Chester, The University of Exeter, The University of Reading, The University of Liverpool, The University of Sheffield, The University of Southampton, Newcastle University, and Royal Holloway, University of London.

The University delivers a wide range of high-quality courses delivering legal training to 91 of the top 100 law firms, with exclusive relationships with 61 of the top UK law firms and many of the most prestigious US firms in the UK. The University has also been awarded a five-star rating from QS Stars, as well as being ranked in the top 20 for teaching among English universities in the National Student Survey (NSS) 2023.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

