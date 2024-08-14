The University of Mississippi Selects Ellucian SaaS Platform to Modernize Employee and Student Experience

Proven student information system to enhance operations at public research university and improve outcomes for 21,000 students

RESTON, Va. and OXFORD, Miss., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), the state's oldest public university and R1 research institution, has selected Banner, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform. This proven student information system will modernize Ole Miss's technology operations and enhance student outcomes. As a new Ellucian customer, Ole Miss joins more than 2,000 institutions leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform to more efficiently scale resources.

The Ellucian SaaS Platform will deliver a modern user experience for Ole Miss students, faculty and staff. Ellucian's student-first approach and proven solutions designed exclusively for higher education align with Ole Miss's strategic goals and executive vision.

"We are thrilled to welcome the University of Mississippi to the Ellucian family," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian. "The Ellucian SaaS Platform offers a flexible, open, and integrated student information system designed to drive success for the over 21,000 Ole Miss students. We're honored to partner with Ole Miss as they continue their mission to lead in innovation, creativity, and opportunity."

"The University of Mississippi prides itself on its commitment to student success and working with Ellucian will enable us to further improve the outstanding support we offer," said Noel Wilkin, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is Mississippi's flagship university. A member of the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, business, academics and the professions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school; nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy; and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Acclaimed as one of the nation's most beautiful, Ole Miss's main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely recognized as one of the nation's best college towns.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

