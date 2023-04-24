The University of Roehampton London Selects Ellucian Cloud Solutions to Upgrade Technology Operations

New student information system, recruiting platform, academic advising software, and personalized portals to accelerate student success at modern U.K. university

RESTON, Va. and LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that The University of Roehampton London has selected Ellucian's cloud-based Banner platform to modernize its technology operations, accelerate student success and improve sustainability practices. A new Ellucian customer, The University of Roehampton London joins the more than 2,900 universities and colleges, across 50 countries, who partner with Ellucian to manage critical institutional processes.

Through the Ellucian Platform, The University of Roehampton London will implement a number of Ellucian solutions including:

Banner, an all-inclusive student information and enterprise resource planning system

CRM Recruit, a comprehensive student recruitment platform

CRM Advise, effective academic advising software

Ellucian Experience, providing a consolidated interface and holistic view unifying functionality from across the institution's ecosystem

This powerful combination of solutions will connect operations across the institution to support students more efficiently and free up university resources to focus on improving student outcomes. The Ellucian Platform will also fortify and protect institutional resiliency, empower faculty and staff to make data-informed decisions and in turn drive innovation to meet the evolving needs of future learners.

"As the global higher education landscape evolves, The University of Roehampton London is modernizing to deliver a robust support system tailored to each student with an emphasis on developing confidence, skills and adaptability for a successful career," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With the most robust and modern set of solutions and steadfast commitment to powering higher education, Ellucian is eager to work with Roehampton to drive student success while also having a positive impact in our communities and on the environment."

The implementation of Ellucian's solutions will support The University of Roehampton in its aims to improve student access in a supportive culture and community. And with a commitment to sustainability, Ellucian will also off-set the carbon produced by the new system, working with Roehampton to ensure that the entire project is carbon-neutral in line with the institution's sustainability goals.

Tom Rowson, Chief Operating Officer at The University of Roehampton London said of this project, "We're delighted to be working with Ellucian and look forward to building strong foundations to support our students through their time at Roehampton. We're passionate about helping all our students fulfil their ambitions, and we're determined to significantly improve our student administration services over the next two years. This project is critical to that and Ellucian have demonstrated that they will be able to support in achieving this goal."

Ranjit Sahota, Academic Registrar at the University said, "The solution that the Ellucian team proposed will allow us to manage our diverse portfolio in one system, which brings significant benefits to our students, our academic colleagues and to our professional services teams".

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF ROEHAMPTON LONDON

The University of Roehampton London is an established international higher-education institution providing a high-quality learning and research experience with the aim of developing personal growth and driving social change.

The University has a proud and distinguished history dating back to the 1840s and it was one of the first institutions in the UK to admit women to its colleges of higher education. This tradition of commitment to equality continues to be part of the ethos of the University, which has one of the most diverse and thriving communities of students in the UK; its 9,000 student body includes international students from over 146 countries.

Today the University is renowned for its broad range of expertise across teacher training, business, social sciences, the arts and humanities, as well as human and life sciences, with world leading and internationally recognised research in these fields.

www.roehampton.ac.uk

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

Nick Richardson/ Michelle Hoh

Four Communications

Tel: +44 (0)7803 758810

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian