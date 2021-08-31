The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Offers Pro Bono Speech-Language Pathology Teletherapy Clinics for Texas Residents

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As school is back in session, the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) connects Texas residents, who have a suspected communication or swallowing difficulty, with pro bono speech-language pathology teletherapy clinics. Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (MS-SLP) graduate students provide clinic services via Zoom and are available to Texas residents free of charge.

"This is a wonderful way for individuals in our community to receive speech-language therapy when they may not otherwise have access to it. The teletherapy clinics are free of charge as a community service for the state of Texas," said Robyn Martin, Director of SLP Clinical Education for the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences. "As students are returning to in-person classes, needs may develop for additional support or testing in the areas of communication, and our clinicians are ready to provide quality services for a wide variety of clients."

To register for the speech-language pathology teletherapy services, email your nearest clinic at [email protected] or [email protected].

USAHS is currently accepting all individuals (children to adults) residing in the state of Texas who need assistance with the following:

Traumatic Brain Injury: attention, memory, thinking, planning, organizing information

ADHD: attention, planning and organizing information

Accent Reduction

Stuttering

Speech sound production difficulties

Difficulties expressing thoughts

Difficulties understanding instructions

Voice difficulties

The teletherapy clinics support children of all ages and provide evaluations, as well as individual treatment plans. For the adult population, the clinicians address needs in speech, language, and swallowing.

Services are provided via a HIPAA-compliant Zoom platform. To participate in the sessions, individuals will need a device with internet, as well as video and audio capabilities.

All graduate students are supervised by an ASHA-certified and state-licensed Speech-Language Pathologist. The expert faculty at USAHS work with MS-SLP graduate students to provide special assessments and treatments, in addition to quality clinical education for the students.

Clinical educators meet weekly with graduate student clinicians to get feedback about clinical sessions, plan for upcoming sessions, and provide top-of-the-line clinical education training to ensure quality services for clients.

For more information about USAHS, visit www.usa.edu . To learn more about the pro-bono SLP teletherapy in Texas, click here.

