The University of Tulsa Cherokee Women's AcceleratHER Fellowship building second cohort empowered by the ayana Foundation

TULSA, Okla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherokee Nation and The University of Tulsa announce the launch of the second cohort of the TU Cherokee Women's AcceleratHER Fellowship empowered by the ayana Foundation.

Designed to accelerate the growth of venture-scalable businesses led by Cherokee women, the initiative is a transformative 12-week hybrid program that addresses the unique challenges women face in scaling their business concepts, with a particular focus on access to capital and resources. Applications for fall 2024 will be accepted until July 30.

The TU Cherokee Women's AcceleratHER Fellowship is possible through the support and collaboration of the Cherokee Nation, TU's Collins College of Business, the ayana Foundation and community sponsors.

"Native American women often face unique challenges within the business community, including systemic disparities and lack of resources. We stand ready to change that statistic by providing a supportive platform for these talented entrepreneurs," said Kathy Taylor, program sponsor and former dean of Collins College of Business.

"As we continually explore new ways to further the success of the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma, our tribe stands at the forefront of supporting small family-owned businesses and creating quality jobs within our tribal communities. Native American women represent the lowest rates of business entrepreneurship across all groups. This fellowship is an excellent means of beginning to address such an unacceptable statistic, while also pursuing the longtime mission of the tribe and its businesses of investing in the success of every Cherokee citizen," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Ten participants receive a $10,000 seed grant provided by the Cherokee Nation and access to business coaching, networking opportunities and community resources, without ceding any control, ownership or capital. The program culminates in a showcase event where fellows present their ventures to the community, mentors and potential investors.

"By nurturing a diverse community of talented entrepreneurs, we can drive meaningful impact and innovation in the entrepreneurial landscape. The TU Cherokee Women's AcceleratHER Fellowship is a testament to the commitment to fostering growth and success so that women founders can flourish," said Lesley Robinson, director of education at the ayana Foundation.

Applications for the TU Cherokee Women's AcceleratHER Fellowship are open. The 2024 program runs from September through December. Find more information and apply at utulsa.edu/AcceleratHER24 or email [email protected].

SOURCE The University of Tulsa