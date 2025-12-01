UTulsa jumps 47 spots in Military Times 'Best for Vets' 2025 college rankings

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa advanced an impressive 47 spots in the 2025 Military Times "Best for Vets" college rankings. UTulsa jumped to No. 164 on the list of over 350 of the most trusted universities committed to supporting military service members and their families.

Through its CaneCareers program and the McKee Veterans Success Center, UTulsa is prepared to support veteran, active-duty and military-connected students with resources such as professional development, counseling, service projects and social events. UTulsa also participates in the Yellow Ribbon program, an addition to the Post 9/11 GI Bill, which provides full tuition to qualified veterans.

"The University of Tulsa's rise in the 2025 Military Times 'Best for Vets' rankings reflects our commitment to the success of veterans, service members and military-connected students," said Robert Kowal, director of veterans affairs and campus services. "Each improvement represents real students and the academic progress, well-being and long-term goals we are dedicated to supporting."

In the 2025 ranking, UTulsa moved up 18 places among private institutions and five places within the Southwest region. The "Best for Vets" colleges are featured in the November/December print issues of Army Times, Navy Times, Marine Corps Times and Air Force Times around the globe.

The Military Times is the trusted source for independent information to help transitioning service members and their families find colleges that actively invest in their success. "Best for Vets" evaluates institutions on academic outcome, support, quality and affordability for veterans.

"The University of Tulsa values our student veterans and their families. It is our honor to welcome these oftentimes nontraditional students into classrooms, labs and activities across campus," said Interim President Rick Dickson. "Student veterans enrich our campus and become some of UTulsa's biggest success stories. We are glad to be an important part of their academic journey – from full-time undergraduate coursework to part-time graduate programs."

