UTulsa welcomes $1.5M gift from Paul and Kara Coury for renovation, scholarships

TULSA, Oklahoma, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa is proud to announce a $1.5 million leadership gift from Paul and Kara Coury to enhance student innovation and opportunity through a renovation project in Helmerich Hall and the creation of a new endowed scholarship fund for Collins College of Business students.

The Coury family's transformational gift includes $1.3 million to expand the JOLT Lounge, an experiential and co-curricular learning hub tied to UTulsa's Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship. In recognition of their generosity, the renovated space will be named The Paul Coury Family JOLT Lounge.

The gift also includes $200,000 to endow the Paul Coury Family Scholarship Fund, which will support full-time business undergraduates, with preference given to students pursuing minors in innovation and entrepreneurship or real estate.

Paul Coury (B.S.B.A. '82), founder and CEO of Coury Hospitality, discovered his passion for real estate while a UTulsa student under the mentorship of Larry Wofford, who serves as the Davis D. Bovaird Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies. Today, Coury Hospitality operates more than 35 award-winning hotels and restaurants across eight states. Kara Coury, vice president of facilities design at Coury Hospitality, leads the firm's creative direction and design execution across its portfolio.

"UTulsa provided the foundation for my career and entrepreneurial spirit," Paul Coury said. "Kara and I are honored to give back in a way that helps future students discover their potential and pursue their dreams."

The JOLT Lounge remodel is part of UTulsa's strategic initiative to create modern, flexible learning environments that foster innovation, teamwork and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Interim President Rick Dickson noted the impact extends far beyond the renovation. "The Courys embody the pioneering mindset that defines UTulsa," he said. "Their generosity strengthens our commitment to developing creative business leaders and enhances JOLT's role as a launchpad for the next generation of changemakers."

UTulsa's "Minds. Momentum. Mission." campaign is transforming the academic journey for University of Tulsa students by prioritizing fundraising for scholarships and experiences that create opportunities for successful careers and meaningful lives.

