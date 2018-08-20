The UPS Foundation Donates $5.3 Million For Three Years To Boys & Girls Clubs Of America For Teen Safe Driving Program

Motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, accounting for more than one in three teenage deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The UPS Foundation continues to tackle this crisis by enlisting 125 UPS safe driving professionals, who volunteer with local Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, to teach industry-leading safe driving techniques through the UPS Road Code program. Six new Boys & Girls Clubs received a grant this year to implement the program, bringing the total to 63 grant sites in 2018.

Beginning this year, all local Boys & Girls Club sites that serve teens will have the opportunity to implement UPS Road Code, with the goal of helping save even more teen lives over the next three years. Boys & Girls Clubs of America and The UPS Foundation hope to influence another 7,800 teens to be safe drivers in 2018.

"We are very excited about expanding the UPS Road Code program to more Club teens this year," states Eduardo Martinez, president of The UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. "The program is largely based on the same safety training used by UPS drivers who are known for their safe driving techniques. Not only does it teach safe driving, but, it also empowers teens to be advocates for safety and encourages them to act as catalysts for driving change. UPS Road Code provides information and resources to help teens at Boys & Girls Clubs make our roads safer in their communities."

The program structure includes a focus on different safety principles, from basic instruction to the consequences of risky behaviors such as talking on cell phones, texting or drinking while driving. Throughout the UPS Road Code program, teens have a chance to practice what they've learned on driving simulators, which feature a computer screen that serves as a windshield to the program's interactive animation, a steering wheel and life-like gas and brake pedals.

"Hundreds of thousands of teens participate in Boys & Girls Club programs and receive life-changing experiences like UPS Road Code," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "At Boys & Girls Clubs, safety is a top priority. Partnering with The UPS Foundation helps send the message that it's never too early for parents and teens to discuss the importance of safe driving and come up with new driving goals to reach in the coming year. We are very grateful to The UPS Foundation for providing a safe-driving program like UPS Road Code and we look forward to celebrating 10 years of safe teen driving."

Because of The UPS Foundation's commitment to youth safety, they were awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Champion of Youth Award this summer. The award is given to an organization or individual who is making a difference in the lives of all youth.

For those interested in learning more about the UPS Road Code program and how to sign up, please visit www.bgca.org/roadcode.

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,400 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

