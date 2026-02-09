The Uptown Agency Launches Uptown Brands, Investment Platform Backing Select Companies the Agency Serves

Initial Investments Include LIVV Audio, Miracle Momma, and Snaps Clothing.

Cutting-Edge Model Aligns Capital with Strategic Marketing Expertise and Long-Term Brand-Building Support

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uptown Agency , a Dallas-based brand, content, PR, and media agency, today announced the formation of Uptown Brands, an investment platform created to invest in select companies the agency serves, aligning capital with strategic marketing expertise and long-term brand-building support.

Uptown Brands empowers founder-led, product-driven companies through a modern model that unites strategy, creative, media, and communications under long-term alignment and shared success.

Uptown Brands Logo

In an industry traditionally defined by client-service relationships, Uptown Brands represents a next-generation model: The Uptown Agency can now support select partners not only with award-winning marketing execution, but also with growth capital and the conviction of being an owner. In doing so, the agency is on the cutting edge of work for companies it also invests in, bringing deeper accountability, faster decision-making, and a longer-term lens to brand building.

The inaugural Uptown Brands investments include:

LIVV Audio – the premium active over-ear headphone brand built at the intersection of movement and audio, engineered to help listeners stay in their flow with their music.





– the premium active over-ear headphone brand built at the intersection of movement and audio, engineered to help listeners stay in their flow with their music. Miracle Momma – the premium active over-ear headphone brand built at the intersection of movement and audio, engineered to help listeners stay in their flow with their music.





– the premium active over-ear headphone brand built at the intersection of movement and audio, engineered to help listeners stay in their flow with their music. Snaps Clothing – the Dallas-born menswear innovator redefining Western heritage through modernized pearl snap shirts built for versatility and everyday adventure.

"Uptown Brands operates on the simple belief that when we commit to building a brand, we invest alongside it and put real skin in the game," said Joseph Alexander, President and CEO of The Uptown Agency. "We focus on what's authentic by tapping into a company's DNA and turning that truth into growth. Uptown Brands allows us to align capital with our highest-impact work so we can build alongside founders with greater conviction, speed, and accountability."

"LIVV Audio has always lived where movement and audio meet," said Mark Clayton, founder of LIVV Audio. "From my years at the University of Oklahoma to the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, momentum mattered, and music was part of that rhythm. Uptown Brands is exciting because it aligns the team shaping our communications with the team invested in our success, so we can keep building a brand that lets people just LIVV in the movement."

Uptown Brands helps founders eliminate friction between vision and execution. The platform combines investment and integrated marketing support to move brands from strategy to launch faster, with fewer handoffs and greater accountability. For consumers, the result is stronger storytelling, more consistent experiences across channels, and brands that scale without losing what made them resonate in the first place.

Uptown Brands will selectively evaluate opportunities where the agency has firm conviction in the product, the leadership team, and the brand's ability to build and grow exponentially.

About The Uptown Agency

The Uptown Agency is an award-winning, Dallas-based brand, creative, media, and PR partner built for modern growth. The agency helps ambitious companies engineer differentiation and scale by aligning brand strategy, creative, content, media, and communications under one roof. Led by a multidisciplinary team of strategists, designers, producers, media buyers, and PR operators, The Uptown Agency creates brands people remember and marketing systems that perform. Its work blends creative excellence with data-driven strategy to deliver bespoke solutions that activate audiences and drive measurable business results. www.theuptownagency.com .

About Uptown Brands

Uptown Brands is the investment and brand-building platform from The Uptown Agency, created to empower select founder-led, product-driven companies. The platform unites strategic capital with award-winning marketing expertise to accelerate brand growth and long-term value. By investing alongside its partners, Uptown Brands fosters deeper alignment, faster execution, and authentic storytelling that scales. Current portfolio companies include LIVV Audio, Miracle Momma, and Snaps Clothing. For more information, visit theuptownagency.com .

SOURCE The Uptown Agency