The US Air Force Awards OmniSync a Contract for Fostering Technology Commercialization from Universities

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSync helps deep technology and life science companies raise debt-free and equity-free funds from the government through its unique product, TurboSBIR. Omnisync was competitively awarded a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract from the US Air Force's AFWERX program.

STTR, a sister to the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, is a highly competitive award that encourages domestic small businesses to engage in research and development, in collaboration with a non-profit research institution, with the potential for commercialization.

For its Air Force STTR, OmniSync has partnered with researchers from the University of North Texas on an exciting project that will enable more technologies to be transferred from universities into the commercial space. OmniSync is particularly interested in bringing new and revolutionary technologies to the US Air Force to solve their most pressing needs, through a highly streamlined process of technology assessment, team building, rapid commercialization, and acquisition.

"Most research that occurs at universities never sees the light of day beyond obscure papers and conferences. One of the core reasons for this is not that the research isn't commercially applicable; rather, it's because most professors leading those research projects have very little interest in quitting their tenured positions and starting a company, which has financial and career risks", said Dr. Rupak Doshi, CEO of OmniSync Incorporated and Principal Investigator on the Air Force STTR contract, who has spent his fair share of time at universities like University of California, San Diego.

Rupak continued, "Our goal with this Air Force contract is to create tools that will enable better visibility into commercially-applicable research being conducted at universities, as well as provide an easy pathway for professors to partner with risk-taking entrepreneurs to commercialize their academic research through the SBIR/STTR programs."

Over the next few months, OmniSync aims to bring partnerships, pre-seed funds, and operational teams to professors across many universities in the country to help create a constant stream of exciting, deep technology spin-off companies.

OmniSync's success in the SBIR/STTR program follows its successful fundraise from venture capital investors. OmniSync is backed by the venture studio, Launch Factory, and premier accelerators, Capital Factory and EvoNexus. Read more on TurboSBIR.

