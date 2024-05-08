The US Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) Market to Contribute $3.08 Billion Revenue Share by 2029 - Personalized Medicines Boosting the Market Opportunities - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

May 08, 2024, 14:55 ET
CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US laboratory developed tests market is growing at a CAGR of 3.40% from 2023 to 2029.
The U.S. Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2029)
USD 3.08 Billion
Market Size (2023)
USD 2.52 Billion
CAGR (2023-2029)
3.40 %
Historic Year
2020-2022
Base Year
2023
Forecast Year
2024-2029
Personalized medicines are becoming the trademark of cancer treatment. It is a constantly evolving approach based on customized treatments based on individual genetic makeup. The FDA approved 12 personalized medications in 2019 to investigate and address the root causes of the diseases, thus combining precision medicine in clinical care. LDTs play a vital role in developing personalized medicine that are likely to prove promising means of tackling diseases through effective treatments. Biopharmaceutical companies have doubled their R&D investments in personalized drugs in the last few years, and they are further expected to increase their investments by 33% in the next five years. The rising demand for personalized medicine offers significant growth opportunities for the growth of the vendors operating in the laboratory developed tests market.
Key Points
- In 2023, the immune and clinical chemistry segment held the largest market share, accounting for 38.25%, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the multitude of clinical chemistry tests available.
- Regarding application, the oncology segment led the market in 2023, capturing 40.30% market share, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of cancer diseases and increased healthcare expenditure.
Competitive Landscape
Intense competition characterizes the laboratory developed tests (LDTs) market, driven by manufacturers and developers striving for innovation and distinctiveness. Among the approximately 267,000 lab facilities in the US, only 12,000 CLIA certified laboratories can develop and utilize LDTs. Furthermore, the expansion of operations by health system laboratories has increased competition for clinical laboratory testing from physicians within these health systems and unaffiliated physicians in their service areas. Investment and innovation in the Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) sector are on the rise, driven by the improving precision and efficacy of these tests in disease detection and diagnosis. Major independent laboratories such as LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are significant players in the US market, alongside several international independent clinical laboratories competing with smaller domestic vendors. Notable competitors in the US clinical laboratory tests market include LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare, and OPKO Health.
Segmentation & Forecast
- By Test
- Clinical & Immunochemistry
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- Others
- By Application
- Oncology
- Rare & Genetic Disorders
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
Vendors List
- LabCorp
- Eurofins
- Mayo Clinic
- OPKO Health Inc
- Quest Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sonic Healthcare
- Accu Reference Medical Lab
- ARUP Laboratories
- Clinical Reference Laboratory
- DaVita
- Empire City Laboratories
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Laboratory of Florida LLC
- HealthTrackRx
- Millennium Health
- U.S. Specialty Labs
- NeoGenomics
- Charles River Laboratories
- Centers Laboratory
- Qiagen
- Fuller Laboratories
- Unilab Corp
- Bionano Laboratories
- Cooper Clinics
- U.R. Medicine Laboratories
- Vista Clinical Laboratory
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
Q. How big is the U.S. laboratory developed tests market?
Q What is the growth rate of the U.S. laboratory developed tests market?
Q. What are the key trends in the U.S. laboratory developed tests (LDTs) market?
Table of Content
CHAPTER – 1: Laboratory Developed Tests Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
CHAPTER – 2: Laboratory Developed Tests Market
- US: Projected Revenue of Laboratory Developed Tests Market (2020-2029; $Billions)
CHAPTER – 3: Laboratory Developed Tests Market Segmentation Data
- US: Projected Revenue by Test Type (2020-2029; $Billions)
- Clinical & Immunochemistry
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- Others
- U.S.: Projected Revenue by Application (2020-2029; $Billions)
- Oncology
- Rare & Genetic Disorders
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
CHAPTER – 4: Laboratory Developed Tests Market Prospects & Opportunities
- Laboratory Developed Tests Market Opportunities & Trends
- Laboratory Developed Tests Market Drivers
- Laboratory Developed Tests Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 5: Laboratory Developed Tests Industry Overview
- Laboratory Developed Tests Market - Competitive Landscape
- Laboratory Developed Tests Market – Key Vendor Profiles
- Laboratory Developed Tests Market - Other Prominent Vendors
- Laboratory Developed Tests Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
CHAPTER – 6: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- About Arizton
