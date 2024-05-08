The US Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) Market to Contribute $3.08 Billion Revenue Share by 2029 - Personalized Medicines Boosting the Market Opportunities - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US laboratory developed tests market is growing at a CAGR of 3.40% from 2023 to 2029.

U.S. Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

The U.S. Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 3.08 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 2.52 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 3.40 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029



Personalized medicines are becoming the trademark of cancer treatment. It is a constantly evolving approach based on customized treatments based on individual genetic makeup. The FDA approved 12 personalized medications in 2019 to investigate and address the root causes of the diseases, thus combining precision medicine in clinical care. LDTs play a vital role in developing personalized medicine that are likely to prove promising means of tackling diseases through effective treatments. Biopharmaceutical companies have doubled their R&D investments in personalized drugs in the last few years, and they are further expected to increase their investments by 33% in the next five years. The rising demand for personalized medicine offers significant growth opportunities for the growth of the vendors operating in the laboratory developed tests market.

Key Points

In 2023, the immune and clinical chemistry segment held the largest market share, accounting for 38.25%, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the multitude of clinical chemistry tests available.

Regarding application, the oncology segment led the market in 2023, capturing 40.30% market share, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of cancer diseases and increased healthcare expenditure.

Competitive Landscape

Intense competition characterizes the laboratory developed tests (LDTs) market, driven by manufacturers and developers striving for innovation and distinctiveness. Among the approximately 267,000 lab facilities in the US, only 12,000 CLIA certified laboratories can develop and utilize LDTs. Furthermore, the expansion of operations by health system laboratories has increased competition for clinical laboratory testing from physicians within these health systems and unaffiliated physicians in their service areas. Investment and innovation in the Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) sector are on the rise, driven by the improving precision and efficacy of these tests in disease detection and diagnosis. Major independent laboratories such as LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are significant players in the US market, alongside several international independent clinical laboratories competing with smaller domestic vendors. Notable competitors in the US clinical laboratory tests market include LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare, and OPKO Health.

Segmentation & Forecast

By Test Clinical & Immunochemistry Molecular Diagnostics Microbiology Others

By Application Oncology Rare & Genetic Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Infectious Diseases Others



Vendors List

LabCorp

Eurofins

Mayo Clinic

OPKO Health Inc

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sonic Healthcare

Accu Reference Medical Lab

ARUP Laboratories

Clinical Reference Laboratory

DaVita

Empire City Laboratories

Fresenius Medical Care

Laboratory of Florida LLC

HealthTrackRx

Millennium Health

U.S. Specialty Labs

NeoGenomics

Charles River Laboratories

Centers Laboratory

Qiagen

Fuller Laboratories

Unilab Corp

Bionano Laboratories

Cooper Clinics

U.R. Medicine Laboratories

Vista Clinical Laboratory

