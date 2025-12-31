BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on The Uygur ethnic group:

The Uygur ethnic group: Atlas silk exhibits enduring glamour of cultural diversity, unity

Hotan and Kashgar prefectures are major sericulture areas in Xinjiang, where abundant mulberry resources provide a solid raw material supply for the production of Atlas silk.

"Atlas" refers to "tie-dyeing," characterized primarily by designing the pattern before weaving. The threads are dyed first, then woven into fabric.

Its origin inherently embodies a gene of "integration."

Over one thousand years ago, sericulture and silk reeling techniques from the Central Plains were introduced to the Western Regions, where they were combined with local weaving and dyeing methods. Through processes such as boiling and reeling silk, as well as tying and dyeing, a distinctive fabric was developed.

Technologically, the Western Regions' technique of resisting dyeing using corn husks was integrated with the Central Plains' marking method with the ungraduated ruler. By binding portions of the warp yarns that did not require dyeing -- using materials like corn husks or thin films -- the dye was prevented from penetrating, creating patterned designs.

The Western Regions' use of plant-based dyes from sophora flowers, pomegranate blossoms, and walnut peels was combined with the Chinese mordant dyeing technique, which involves adding alum or ferrous sulfate, resulting in richer colors.

The patterns, featuring motifs such as ram's horns, flowers, apples, pomegranates, almonds, rawap, and hand drums, vividly reflect the diverse cultural heritage of the various ethnic groups inhabiting the region.

The traditional silk from the Xinjiang Uygur community is reemerging in the public eye with a renewed appeal. Today, Atlas has long surpassed its role as a fabric. The Atlas elements have appeared on fashion runways and cultural creative products, reaching households nationwide and serving as a link promoting shared development among ethnic groups. The integration of various ethnic groups mirrors the warp and weft woven into Atlas silk -- each maintaining its distinct identity while collectively creating a new pattern.

