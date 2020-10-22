The Vampire's Wife In Collaboration With H&M: A Glamorous, Dark And Powerfully Feminine Collection

"It was a great honour to be asked to be the designer and the creative director of The Vampire's Wife's collaboration with H&M. H&M went to extraordinary lengths to bring the dark and sensual world of The Vampire's Wife to life. I hope this collection gives as much joy to those who wear it, as it did for me to create it," says Susie Cave, Creative Director and Designer.

The Vampire's Wife's collaboration with H&M is bold and feminine. Statement pieces include the lace mystique mini dress with signature shoulders, the velvety mini dress and the romantic silvery lace cape, all comprised of recycled nylon and recycled polyester. The Vampire's Wife's signature focus on silhouette shines on the street-sweeper length lace dress with retro ruffled hem. Accessories encourage whimsy, as charm necklaces, bracelets and ear cuffs feature eye, cloud, and of course, vampire teeth iconography. Fingerless lace gloves and white detachable ruffled collar are both playful too. Classic black dominates the collection for an invitingly mysterious feel, with shimmery silver lace, opulent button cuffs and rich velvet textures adding a luxurious tone.

"With this collaboration, H&M and The Vampire's Wife want to show our customers that fashion can, and should, empower and inspire women to feel like the best version of themselves. We've long been inspired by Susie's energy and brand values and we're thrilled to be doing this undoubtedly very special collection together," says Maria Östblom, Head of Design Womenswear at H&M.

Together with H&M, Susie Cave invites us into The Vampire Wife's world with key campaign themes of strength, vulnerability, intimacy, the unknown and womanhood. Brand muse Samantha Snow, model Eva Apio and British poet Greta Bellamacina are the stars of the campaign.

