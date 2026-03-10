The Verdict Is In: JumpCloud, The Experts' Choice for Cloud Security

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. has been named the winner of Best Customer Impact 2026 and Best Cloud Security Company 2026 in the Expert Insights Cybersecurity Community Awards. These awards serve as a direct reflection of the trust and impact JumpCloud delivers to customers. JumpCloud gives customers the tools they need to innovate safely.

"At JumpCloud, our success is inseparable from the success of our customers; we thrive only when we are truly helping them solve their most complex identity and access challenges," said Sumesh Rahavendra, chief business officer, JumpCloud. "Winning in these categories is a powerful validation of our customer-first approach. We are committed to providing a secure, intelligent IT foundation that modern organizations need to stay protected."

"These awards belong to the community," said Craig MacAlpine, CEO and founder, Expert Insights. "They're a genuine reflection of the tools practitioners vote on and rely on every day to protect their organizations—that's what makes them different."

Explore the full list of winners and top performers here.

About the Cybersecurity Community Awards

Unlike traditional industry awards, the Cybersecurity Community Awards are driven entirely by the cybersecurity community. Security professionals and IT leaders vote for the solutions they trust most, making these awards a direct reflection of real-world impact. The program is strictly not pay-to-play. Winners are determined solely by community votes, with safeguards in place to ensure fairness across companies of all sizes.

Expert Insights is a leading B2B cybersecurity research platform used by over 1 million IT and security professionals annually. The Cybersecurity Community Awards recognize the companies making the greatest impact across the industry, as chosen by the practitioners who use them every day.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

