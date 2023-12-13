THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM PRO BONO PROGRAM ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD MARY ANN GILLEECE, ESQ

News provided by

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program

13 Dec, 2023, 10:40 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium (TVC).  It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former Chaiman of TVC's Executive Board, Mary Ann Gilleece, Esq.  Mary Ann assumed the helm as Chaiman in 2009 and artfully guided the organization through a time of exponential growth in our federal Veterans Pro Bono Program cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, and in other opportunities for TVC's National Volunteer Corps to serve veterans and their loved ones. In 2019 she stepped down as Chaiman but remained a valued advisor in an emeritus capacity.

Mary Ann was a strong leader and role model for TVC's staff, whose enthusiasm for justice was contagious. She ardently served as a TVC ambassador, raising awareness, and bringing focus to the need for quality pro bono legal services for our Nation's defenders.  She was passionate about TVC's mission and felt it was a duty and a privilege to serve veterans. 

Mary Ann had an accomplished career and was a trailblazer for women attorneys, serving as the Assistant Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Armed Services, Subcommittee on Investigations, Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (Acquisition Management) and she served in many leadership positions in defense contractor and professional associations.

"For her decade long tenure as the TVC Chairman, Mary Ann was a great champion on behalf of veterans. Through her leadership TVC greatly expanded both the number of veterans represented and TVC's lines of service.  While Mary Ann was Chairman, TVC tripled the number of cases placed with pro bono attorneys and offered new services such as discharge upgrades and our Legal Advice and Referral Clinics.  Mary Ann was also a great spokesperson for TVC and helped us with her great political acumen in getting support for our mission and raising awareness in Congress.  Finally, Mary Ann was just a fun person to be around and she will be greatly missed by all of us at TVC."   Bill Foster, Chairman, TVC Executive Board. 

TVC has lost a valued colleague, friend, and a champion for our mission and the veterans we are privileged to serve.  We extend our sincere condolences to her family, especially her daughter and granddaughter.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (TVC) is a leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services to veterans in need.                 

For more information about TVC, how to get involved, how to support the organization and our national outreach initiatives please visit our website, www.vetsprobono.org.

SOURCE The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program

Also from this source

THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM 2023 PRO BONO MISSION PARTNER AWARDEES

THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM 2023 PRO BONO MISSION PARTNER AWARDEES

The Veterans Consortium (TVC) announces the recipients of the 2023 TVC Pro Bono Mission Partner Awards. We are pleased and honored to recognize these ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Obituaries

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.