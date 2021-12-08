The Vitamin Shoppe and CEO Sharon Leite to be Featured in Season 11 of CBS's Emmy Award-winning series UNDERCOVER BOSS

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The opportunity to become a part of this ground-breaking series was one of the most engaging, inspiring, and humbling experiences of my life. This was an unparalleled chance to get into the field and see up-close the incredible commitment and dedication of our Health Enthusiast team members – all without the filter of being the CEO. It was an unvarnished way to see first-hand what The Vitamin Shoppe does exceptionally well as a company and also the things where we could be better."

During filming of the episode, Leite took on the guise of a former gift shop manager from Cleveland, Ohio who is looking for a new start in life. With her wig, costumes, fake glasses, and new persona well-rehearsed, the unrecognizable Leite visited three retail locations of The Vitamin Shoppe, as well as a distribution center, to discover the ins-and-outs of store operations, customer service, inventory processes, and much more.

Despite a 30-year career at some of the best-known names in retail – starting as a co-manager of an Express store in the late Eighties – Leite learned plenty along the with way from the featured Health Enthusiast associates, dealing with everything from systems outages to run-ins with warehouse robots. She also connected with each of the participants on a personal level, gaining insight into the life challenges that each of them juggles.

"On a personal level, I'm deeply grateful that I got to know the multi-faceted achievements, challenges, and life stories of the team members featured on this show," said Leite. "They are true inspirations and continue to motivate me to make The Vitamin Shoppe a better place to work for every Health Enthusiast. We took this opportunity not only to reward the show's featured associates for the incredible work they do while also balancing the many stresses that life can throw at any of us, but also to make real investments in our systems and processes across many aspects of our workplaces. And for that, I sincerely thank the UNDERCOVER BOSS team and especially the Health Enthusiasts who participated in this show."

Leite joined The Vitamin Shoppe in August 2018 and since that time has introduced a broad range of expansion and innovation initiatives, including developing a new technology-driven retail format, increasing penetration of the company's proprietary brands, expanding the business into Asia, pioneering an expansive CBD hemp extract merchandising program, and launching the company's first-ever franchising model. Her previous experience includes senior leadership roles at Godiva Chocolatier, Sally Beauty, Pier 1, Bath & Body Works, Gap Inc. and The Walt Disney Company.

The Vitamin Shoppe is a global, omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners and online at www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets.

This episode of UNDERCOVER BOSS was filmed in 2021 with comprehensive pandemic protocols in place during all aspects of production, under the supervision of a dedicated Covid-19 safety officer.

UNDERCOVER BOSS is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation. After the broadcast, the show can be viewed online at CBS.com, including bonus scenes of The Vitamin Shoppe episode, and streamed on Paramount+.

Viewers of the episode can engage with The Vitamin Shoppe on Instagram (@vitaminshoppe), Facebook (@TheVitaminShoppe), Twitter (@vitaminshoppe) and TikTok (@TheVitaminShoppe).

About The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

