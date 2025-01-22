The Vitamin Shoppe® Announces the Launch of BodyTech® Elite Creatine Beadlets, the First Supplement Product Created with Specnova's NovaQSpheres® Multi-Layer Encapsulation Technology

With four layers of active ingredients, the new Creatine Beadlets provide improved muscle feeding and supplement uptake benefits via the innovative, time-release NovaQSpheres delivery format

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, and Specnova, a research-driven biotech innovation company, today announced the launch of BodyTech® Elite Creatine Beadlets, the first-ever product formulated with Specnova's NovaQSpheres® delivery technology for dietary supplements.

NovaQSpheres technology is a game-changer in creatine supplementation. Post this BodyTech® Elite Creatine Beadlets with NovaQSpheres® encapsulation technology delivers a significant innovation in the growing creatine supplements category.

NovaQSpheres is a revolutionary supplement delivery system that offers a precision-controlled release of active ingredients for enhanced absorption and improved efficacy. Unlike traditional delivery methods that release a large single dose, NovaQSpheres provides a consistent and gradual release of creatine over an extended period. Using this new technology, BodyTech Elite Creatine Beadlets are formulated with four layers of creatine wrapped in polymers that protect creatine waste during digestion, provide greater creatine muscle saturation, and support prolonged muscle feeding and uptake.

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "Creatine is one of the most popular, fastest-growing sports nutrition supplements at The Vitamin Shoppe, so we are especially excited to introduce BodyTech Elite Creatine Beadlets as its exclusive retailer. This advanced delivery format is a revolutionary innovation in this important product category, offering new advantages in muscle feeding and uptake, loading and cycling requirements, and supplement effectiveness for a broad range of creatine users."

Found naturally in muscle cells, creatine supports muscle growth, strength, and recovery. A broad body of clinical research has shown that creatine supplementation can enhance sports performance, strength training, post-exercise recovery, and injury prevention and rehabilitation. While creatine is primarily known as an ingredient that benefits strength and muscle health, additional research has suggested it may have benefits beyond the gym. These include benefits for healthy aging and combatting muscle loss in older individuals, supporting brain function and memory, and aiding glucose metabolism and a healthy blood sugar balance.

"NovaQSpheres technology is a game-changer in creatine supplementation," said Sebastian Balcombe, founder and CEO of Specnova. "This is the most important innovation in creatine supplementation in the last 30 years. NovaQSpheres Creatine Beadlets are designed to maximize cellular creatine uptake and boost performance like never before. We are proud and excited to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe on this amazing new product."

Available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, BodyTech Elite offers a range of advanced, high-potency sports nutrition formulas for high-achieving athletes who demand the best of themselves. For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe and its industry-leading portfolio of owned brands, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/quality.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 675 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

About Specnova

Specnova is a trailblazer in the natural products industry, leveraging advanced science and technology to create superior ingredients that enhance and protect human health. By optimizing nature's potency, Specnova delivers unparalleled benefits to consumers. The company leads the way in next-generation ingredient delivery systems, specifically advanced liposomal and beadlet technologies. Committed to transparency, rigorous quality standards, and cutting-edge research, Specnova partners with brands to develop products that optimize the way people benefit from their nutraceuticals. Setting new benchmarks for innovation and performance, Specnova is revolutionizing the natural products industry—through every area of the supply chain. Learn more at www.specnova.com.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe