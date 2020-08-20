The Vitamin Shoppe® Appoints Laura Coffey as EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Coffey has deep financial expertise combined with broad experience across key retail operations, bringing a uniquely integrated skill set to The Vitamin Shoppe. She has held leadership positions in finance, accounting, strategic planning, e-commerce, merchandise planning, inventory management and business development. During a 23-year career at Pier 1 Imports, Inc. Ms. Coffey held a series of positions of increasing responsibility, including EVP, Interim CFO; EVP, E-Commerce and Business Development; EVP, Merchandise Planning and Allocations; and SVP, Finance, serving as the company's principal accounting officer. Ms. Coffey is a licensed CPA and has extensive SEC and corporate governance experience.

Ms. Coffey reports to Sharon M. Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Leite said: "As The Vitamin Shoppe continues on our mission to become the premiere destination for trusted health and wellness solutions, I am thrilled to welcome a CFO of Laura's caliber to our leadership team. She is the rare CFO who has depth of experience across financial management as well as omnichannel operations, digital transformation, and inventory management. I'm confident her experience and expertise managing complex financial organizations, grounded in an exceptional knowledge of retail strategy, will guide the effective allocation of resources to drive strong financial performance."

Ms. Coffey commented, "I'm truly excited to join a team of Health Enthusiasts committed to the ideals of quality, innovation and expertise in all aspects of our work. I look forward to further enhancing our financial planning and analysis processes, while optimizing the use of resources to drive strategic growth and financial performance. This is a meaningful time to operate in the health and wellness space and I see considerable opportunities for The Vitamin Shoppe, as we serve our communities during this extraordinary time in our history and the world at large."

During her tenure at Pier 1, Ms. Coffey led the effort to restructure the Finance organization and the forecasting and reporting processes during a time of intense market scrutiny and changing business dynamics. In addition, she led the launch and growth of Pier1.com and a multi-year roadmap to develop the company's omnichannel initiatives. Prior to Pier 1, Ms. Coffey started her career at accounting firm KPMG, where she audited public and private companies in the financial, manufacturing, and retail sectors, later joining one of her largest clients, Alcon Laboratories.

Ms. Coffey currently serves as Audit Committee Chair of the Community National Bank & Trust of Texas and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. She earned a BBA degree in Accounting from the University of Texas-Arlington.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 720 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

