The Vitamin Shoppe® Celebrates Second Annual National Keto Day in Support of the Keto Community with Promotions, Education, and Charitable Social Campaign

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, will celebrate the second annual National Keto Day for ketogenic diet enthusiasts on January 5, 2020. As a leading health and wellness destination, The Vitamin Shoppe first established the holiday in January 2019 as a way to celebrate the ever-growing keto community, help demystify the diet to curious newcomers, and support them on their wellness journeys.

Further affirming its position as the go-to destination for everything keto, The Vitamin Shoppe launched KETO HQ in 2017 in an effort to provide widespread access to the industry's most sought-after keto brands and products, available in-stores and online at www.vitaminshoppe.com.

During the weekend of January 4 - 5, The Vitamin Shoppe will offer customers free samples and discounts of up to 25% off top keto products from leading brands including Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof, FBomb, Finaflex, Fit Factor Keto, Grenade, KetoLogic, Ketologie, Love Good Fats and more. Visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/keto for additional information about the ketologic diet.

On National Keto Day, The Vitamin Shoppe is encouraging consumers to post a photo of their own keto transformations, favorite keto foods (such as eggs, bacon, salmon and avocados), and go-to keto supplements to Instagram, using the hashtag #NationalKetoDay. For every post with the hashtag, The Vitamin Shoppe will donate five dollars (up to $25,000) to Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that provides food on weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

Sharon Leite, CEO at The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are excited to celebrate National Keto Day alongside the passionate keto community, while also supporting the exceptional work of Blessings in a Backpack to support the nutritional health of children in communities across America. We are proud that our Keto HQ provides a comprehensive resource for the keto lifestyle, affording a wide array of keto products along with the unmatched expertise of our Health Enthusiasts."

"We thank The Vitamin Shoppe for partnering with Blessings in a Backpack for a second year in a row to help prevent childhood hunger and raise awareness about this silent epidemic," said Brooke Wiseman, CEO at Blessings in a Backpack. "We are excited to continue our partnership with a company that understands the positive impact of closing the nutrition gap for children on the weekends."

Landing on January 5 each year, National Keto Day offers an opportunity for health-conscious consumers across the country to recommit to their health and wellness goals in the New Year so they can continue living their best lives, however they define it. The popular high-fat, low carb ketogenic diet has been known to show a number of benefits including weight loss, blood sugar maintenance and improved heart health.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite®, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About Blessings in a Backpack

Hunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children's health and their ability to succeed properly in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Blessings in a Backpack is providing more than 3 million hunger-free weekends for more than 87,000 children in 45 states and the District of Columbia. For more information visit blessingsinabackpack.org.

