The Vitamin Shoppe® Introduces the fitfactor Weight Management System™ brand, a Flexible and Personalized Approach to Balanced Wellness

The fitfactor Weight Management System, which includes fitfactor KETO™, features a range of bundled and personalized product recommendations, based on individual wellness needs. Customers can shop products based on specific goals such as appetite control, increased protein consumption, or reduction in calories. The system can also be tailored to different diets like intermittent fasting, Keto, or plant-based.

A simple online quiz can help those starting out on a wellness plan with personalized recommendations, or customers can simply choose a pre-defined goal or diet, all available at www.vitaminshoppe.com/fitfactor.

"At The Vitamin Shoppe, we understand that everyone's wellness goals are different, and what looks like success to one person, may not look the same for another," said Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. "Whether you're following a particular nutritional regimen like Keto or the Mediterranean diet, or striving for a more balanced metabolism, our new fitfactor Weight Management System brand was carefully designed to address consumers' individual needs and adapt to a variety of lifestyles. At The Vitamin Shoppe, we are always here to help you live your best life, however you define it."

Scientifically formulated, personalized product assortments are the cornerstone of the fitfactor Weight Management System brand. The Vitamin Shoppe's proprietary brands are put through 320 rigorous quality assurance steps, and ingredient purity and potency are verified by independent, third-party labs. Products in the fitfactor Weight Management System brand include:

Protein Shakes: Sip your way to your weight wellness goals with support from this protein-packed shake, featuring a blend of fruits, veggies, vitamins, and minerals. It's the perfect way to stay satiated between meals and stay focused on healthy habits. Available in Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, and Plant-based.

High Protein Bars: Designed to control cravings and keep you satisfied, these high-fiber protein bars help you achieve your weight management goals in delicious flavors like Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter, and Cinnamon Roll. Super soft in texture, they're all naturally-flavored and sucralose-free.

Control 360: Fire up your metabolism with this advanced nutrient matrix designed to support multiple factors that affect your weight management goals. Support calorie burning, appetite control, temporary water loss, and stress management with Sensoril® Ashwagandha.

MCT & CLA Oil: Healthy fats from MCT's support stimulant-free energy and can help fuel your weight management goals. The nutrient-rich oil includes MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides) from non-GMO, cold-pressed coconut oil, and CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) from safflower oil.

Carnipure® L–Carnitine: This clinically-studied ingredient has been found to support the conversion of fat into energy. Carnipure® L-Carnitine is non-stimulant, and free from gluten, dairy, soy, and nuts.

Ultimate Apple Cider Vinegar Tablets: This potent mix combines the fermented goodness of apple cider vinegar with garcinia cambogia and superfood extracts Activeberry® black currant and bilberry. It also features artichoke and ginger to support digestion. Added minerals like chromium picolinate help support healthy blood sugar.

For more information on the complete lineup of products in the fitfactor Weight Management System™ brand, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/fitfactor or The Vitamin Shoppe location near you.

Complementing these products, the system also offers consumers a welcoming online support and education community to help keep them on track, via the Eating Healthy with The Vitamin Shoppe group on Facebook. Additionally, free one-on-one nutrition coaching is available from The Vitamin Shoppe's Healthy Awards® loyalty program via live video chat or phone. The virtual sessions include individual nutrition and supplement recommendations, and customized health guides tailored to your lifestyle, in addition to other benefits.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

