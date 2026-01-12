The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches AG1 Nationwide, Bringing the Science-Backed Foundational Nutrition Supplement to Over 640 Stores

As AG1's first national specialty retail partner, The Vitamin Shoppe offers easy access to the category-leading Daily Health Drink, along with expert nutrition guidance

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the nationwide launch of AG1, the science-backed Daily Health Drink, now available in over 640 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, and on vitaminshoppe.com. The launch reinforces The Vitamin Shoppe's position as the premier destination for the most innovative, research-backed brands in health and wellness.

Trusted by millions of people worldwide—from Olympic athletes to everyday wellness seekers—AG1 is designed with a comprehensive blend of vitamins, probiotics, antioxidants, and superfoods that support daily energy, immune health, and digestion, all in one serving that simplifies daily foundational nutrition supplementation. AG1 is NSF Certified for Sport®, one of the most rigorous independent quality and safety certification programs in the supplement industry, and a standard sought by many professional athletes, coaches, and health care practitioners. AG1 is also rigorously tested by independent, third-party labs to ensure it is free from hundreds of herbicides, pesticides, and contaminants.

"AG1 has been one of the most requested brands in our stores, and its arrival at The Vitamin Shoppe reflects our commitment to offering our customers the best in science-backed innovation," said Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe. "As AG1's first national specialty retail partner, we're proud to offer easy access to its advanced formulas in our stores across the country. Additionally, our Health Enthusiast associates can provide the kind of personalized guidance to help customers understand how AG1 can support their individual health and wellness goals."

The AG1 assortment available at The Vitamin Shoppe includes the AG1 14-count stick pack, AG1 30-count stick pack, and AG1 Start Here Kit, which includes a 7-count stick pack, branded shaker, and habit journal.

"We know many of our customers are already shopping at The Vitamin Shoppe and this partnership is an important step in making AG1 more accessible to them as they both build and simplify their supplement stack," said Kat Cole, Chief Executive Officer of AG1. "The Vitamin Shoppe's history and credibility in the supplement space, and commitment to guidance and education for its customers, make it an ideal partner as we continue to grow the reach and availability of AG1."

For more information, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com or www.drinkag1.com, or stop by your local The Vitamin Shoppe store to speak with a Health Enthusiast associate.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe® is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and Whole Health Rx™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 640 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

About AG1



AG1 is a global health company with a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health. Driven by a core value of continuous improvement, AG1 is committed to raising the standard for quality, efficacy, and third-party testing. All products are NSF Certified by Sport®, one of the most rigorous independent safety certifications that verifies the safety of AG1's formulation through independent testing. AG1 products are designed by an in-house team of scientists, researchers and nutritionists, and are continuously updated to reflect the latest scientific research. Founded in 2010, AG1 has operations spanning North America, Europe, and APAC.

