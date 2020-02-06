The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches Jocko Fuel in Partnership with Decorated Former Navy SEAL Commander and Leadership Expert Jocko Willink

Created by Jocko Willink and Maine-based Origin, Jocko Fuel offers a range of sports nutrition supplements to fuel your mind and body for the toughest mental and physical challenges. Crafted in the U.S. from the highest quality ingredients, the product line includes protein powders, pre-mission energy support, krill oil, nootropics, joint support, ready-to-go energy, and cognitive support drinks. By partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe, Jocko Fuel is now available for the first time in wide retail distribution in over 690 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, and on www.vitaminshoppe.com .

Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented, "We at The Vitamin Shoppe have been longtime fans of Jocko Willink's inspiring message, and we share his values of determination, boldness, and rigor. We appreciate the inspiration Jocko brings to so many people, particularly those who have admirably served our country in uniform. Adding Jocko Fuel's unique brand of expertise and innovation to The Vitamin Shoppe is an exciting expansion of our best-in-class wellness offerings that help you live your best life, however you define it."

Jocko Willink's dedication to motivating others to take ownership of their fitness and life goals led to the creation of Jocko Fuel. The brand draws on the knowledge and principles that have made him a widely respected voice in the fields of leadership and personal performance. As a 20-year veteran of the SEAL Teams and a commander in Iraq, Jocko is the recipient of a Silver Star and a Bronze Star, later serving as Officer-in-Charge of training for all West Coast SEAL Teams.

In civilian life, Willink is the cofounder of Echelon Front, a premier leadership consulting firm; an in-demand public speaker; and the host of the top-rated Jocko podcast. He is the coauthor with Leif Babin of the #1 New York Times best-seller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy Seals Lead and Win and The Dichotomy of Leadership, as well as the author of Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual and the Way of the Warrior Kid series.

"With great promise and enthusiasm, I look forward to this next step in the evolution of Jocko Fuel by partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe to make our products easily and widely available to health and fitness enthusiasts nationwide. Our effective, premium formulas are carefully designed to help you reach peak physical performance, crush your goals, and achieve your best self," said Jocko Willink.

Pete Roberts, President and CEO of Origin, commented, "Bringing Jocko into our fold in 2017 created a perfect storm. We were moving in the same direction, with the same message. Jocko wanted to build products using ingredients that were hard to source, products that were hard to manufacture. His commitment to bringing premium nutritional products to market didn't happen overnight. Some of our products took over two years in development. Bottom line is, everything we do, we do it without compromise. Jocko Fuel is no different."

Among the Jocko Fuel product lineup is a Discipline Go energy drink proudly named Dak Savage, in honor of Dakota Meyer, a former U.S. Marine who received the Medal of Honor in 2011 for his heroism in Afghanistan.

Jocko Fuel products include:

Jocko Discipline , a low stimulant, pre-mission powder formulated to support stamina, energy, and cognitive function. Designed to be taken at any time to support cognitive function, Jocko Discipline contains D-ribose, amino acids such as Acetyl L-Carnitine, and adaptogens like Ashwagandha and Rhodiola for mood support. Sweetened with Monk Fruit, it contains no artificial flavors, sugars, or colors.

, a low stimulant, pre-mission powder formulated to support stamina, energy, and cognitive function. Designed to be taken at any time to support cognitive function, Jocko Discipline contains D-ribose, amino acids such as Acetyl L-Carnitine, and adaptogens like Ashwagandha and Rhodiola for mood support. Sweetened with Monk Fruit, it contains no artificial flavors, sugars, or colors. Jocko Discipline Go, a nootropic formulated to support energy, cerebral blood flow, and cognitive function, in easy-to-take capsule form.

a nootropic formulated to support energy, cerebral blood flow, and cognitive function, in easy-to-take capsule form. Jocko Discipline Go Drink, a convenient, ready-to-drink formula with no sugar, no preservatives, and 95mg of caffeine, designed to minimize the crash effect of typical high caffeine drinks. It supports cognitive function and energy, sweetened with 100 percent Monk Fruit.

a convenient, ready-to-drink formula with no sugar, no preservatives, and 95mg of caffeine, designed to minimize the crash effect of typical high caffeine drinks. It supports cognitive function and energy, sweetened with 100 percent Monk Fruit. Jocko Mölk, a time-released blend of whey concentrate, whey isolate, Micellar Casein, and egg. Sweetened with Monk Fruit, this high-quality, low-carb protein is free of added sugar, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH). It is also packed with digestive enzymes and probiotics to support digestive health.

a time-released blend of whey concentrate, whey isolate, Micellar Casein, and egg. Sweetened with Monk Fruit, this high-quality, low-carb protein is free of added sugar, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH). It is also packed with digestive enzymes and probiotics to support digestive health. Jocko Super Krill Oil, made from wild caught Antarctic Krill, containing important Omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, phospholipids, and the antioxidant astaxanthin, with a pleasant vanilla flavor.

made from wild caught Antarctic Krill, containing important Omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, phospholipids, and the antioxidant astaxanthin, with a pleasant vanilla flavor. Jocko Joint Warfare, a unique blend of natural ingredients and compounds such as MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Boswellia, and Curcumin to support against oxidative damage and support joint comfort.

On February 8, 2020, 11AM – 5PM, Jocko Willink will make a personal appearance at The Vitamin Shoppe located at 5575 Balboa Avenue #370 in San Diego, along with Dakota Meyer and former U.S. Navy SEAL Sniper J.P. Dinnell.

To learn more about the full Jocko product line, visit The Vitamin Shoppe near you or log on to www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About Origin and Jocko Fuel

Jocko Willink joined Origin as a partner in 2016. Origin's message of grit, work ethic and resolve ran in parallel with Jocko's mission of leadership and discipline. Origin is comprised of three divisions including apparel, footwear, and nutrition. Origin manufactures all their durable goods, including boots, denim jeans, and sportswear, in their Maine-based factories. Jocko and Origin launched the Jocko Fuel line in 2017. Origin's R&D department developed all the formulations in-house, under extreme scrutiny to meet the demands of lifestyle athletes looking for premium sports nutrition.

