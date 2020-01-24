The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches New Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™ Brand Line of Vitamins, Supplements and Proteins that Answer the Needs of Advanced Wellness Enthusiasts

Offering high-potency wellness solutions, the entire Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand is free of artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Each of the vitamin, mineral, and supplement formulas contain no magnesium stearate, stearic acid, or titanium dioxide. The 14 essential oils are made from 100 percent pure, USDA-certified organic oils.

Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand encompasses a broad assortment of products, including multivitamins, fish oils, whey proteins, joint support, testosterone support, and essential oils. More information on the complete range of products can be found at www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/vthrive.

Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are excited to introduce Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand to knowledgeable wellness consumers who take a proactive approach to their health and prioritize clean formulas and clinically-tested, branded ingredients. These new offerings bring another option to our growing lineup of proprietary brands, which are all backed by The Vitamin Shoppe's quality promise. We are committed to being a trusted and comprehensive resource for our customers, providing them with a variety of high-quality products to meet their personal health and wellness goals, however they define them."

As one of The Vitamin Shoppe's proprietary brands, consumers can feel confident that all Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand products meet or exceed industry quality standards. Every product from The Vitamin Shoppe family of brands is put through 320 rigorous quality assurance steps, and ingredient purity and potency are verified by independent, third-party labs.

The Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand includes the following products:

Activeflex One

Activeflex Plus

Advanced Keratin for hair/skin/nails

Bioactive B-Complex

Bioactive Multi Men's Once Daily

Bioactive Multi Women's Once Daily

Bioactive Multi Men's 45+ Once Daily

Bioactive Multi Women's 45+ Once Daily

DHA

DHA Mini

DHA + Phosphatidylserine

Premium Omega-3 Fish Oil

Omega 3 Fish Oil + CoQ10

Omega 3 Fish Oil + Lutemax 2020

Premium Wild Alaskan Fish Oil

Ultimate Man T-Advanced testosterone support

Grass-Fed Whey Protein

USDA Certified Organic Essential Oils, available in 14 scents

Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brand products can be found at over 750 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and at www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

