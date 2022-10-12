The Vitamin Shoppe Launches "Snax for Vax" Campaign with Free Giveaway of Healthy Snacks to Anyone Receiving a Flu Vaccine this Season

To encourage healthy communities, over 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements will give away free protein bars and healthy snacks from October 22 to October 23 to anyone showing proof of a flu vaccine

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced that it is offering a free protein bar or healthy snack to anyone with a documented flu vaccine shot, in a national "Snax for Vax" campaign to support healthy communities during flu season.

To encourage healthy communities, over 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements will give away free protein bars and healthy snacks from October 22 to October 23 to anyone showing proof of a flu vaccine

On the upcoming weekend of October 22-23, anyone with proof of a recent flu vaccine from their doctor, pharmacist or other healthcare provider, can choose a free item from a selection of protein bars and snacks at more than 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. No purchase is necessary to receive the free item, which can include a choice from some the retailer's most popular, on-the-go sports nutrition products, including:

AP Regimen – PrimeBites Protein Brownies

FULFIL – Vitamin & Protein Bars

Garden of Life – Organic Fit High Protein Bars and Organic Performance Protein Bars

Jacked Factory – Authentic Protein Bars

Legendary Foods – Protein Sweet Rolls and Tasty Pastries

ON – Protein Wafers, Vanilla Crème Flavor

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe is dedicated to the lifelong wellness of our customers and the communities we serve. Public health experts have advised that the current flu season may be severe, so we want to encourage Americans to engage in healthy habits, such as getting an annual flu vaccine and supporting their immune systems with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and proper sleep routines. Our Health Enthusiast store teams look forward to our Snax for Vax weekend and giving away some of our most popular, protein-packed snacks as a tasty and healthy reward for supporting your wellness with a flu vaccine."

To spread the word about this initiative, and the importance of protecting yourself and your loved ones from influenza during flu season, The Vitamin Shoppe is encouraging posts to social media about this healthy snack giveaway with the hashtag #SnaxForVax and tagging @vitaminshoppe.

The Vitamin Shoppe previously conducted a similar Snax for Vax giveaway in an effort to incentivize Covid-19 vaccines, in a 2021 partnership with the White House.

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe