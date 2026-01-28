The Vitamin Shoppe® Opens New Innovation Store on New York City's Upper East Side

The new location introduces AI-powered Shoppe Advisor digital tool and brings an extensive selection of lifelong wellness solutions to one of New York's most dynamic neighborhoods

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the opening of a new Innovation Store on the Upper East Side of New York City, located at 157 East 86th Street between Lexington Avenue and Third Avenue. The new store brings The Vitamin Shoppe's innovation-forward design format and expansive assortment of premium health and wellness solutions to one of the city's most vibrant retail corridors.

The new store brings The Vitamin Shoppe’s innovation-forward design format to one of the city’s most vibrant retail streets. The new store is the first to introduce Shoppe Advisor, The Vitamin Shoppe’s AI-powered, interactive digital discovery tool.

This location is the first to introduce Shoppe Advisor, The Vitamin Shoppe's AI-powered, interactive discovery tool designed to enhance in-store education, engagement, and personalization. Via a digital touchscreen, Shoppe Advisor provides instant access to detailed product information and expert-sourced wellness content, including articles and videos searchable by health goals, trends, and brands. The tool also enables real-time inventory checks in stores and on vitaminshoppe.com, empowering both shoppers and Health Enthusiast associates to support more informed, interactive conversations throughout the shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to open this new Innovation Store with Shoppe Advisor elevating the customer journey," said Jim Abbatemarco, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. "We are located on one of New York City's busiest shopping streets, surrounded by top gyms, activewear and beauty brands, med spas, and smoothie shops—and The Vitamin Shoppe perfectly complements this thriving wellness hub. With our expansive assortment and the personalized support of our expert Health Enthusiast associates, The Vitamin Shoppe is making it easier and more engaging for New Yorkers to shop all their favorite health and wellness essentials."

The store offers an extensive selection of vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition, herbs, functional foods and snacks, energy drinks, and everyday wellness essentials. Shoppers will find leading national brands alongside The Vitamin Shoppe's trusted portfolio of owned brands, including The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®.

Grand Opening Celebration with RAW Nutrition and Juice Press

Featuring a dedicated events space, the Upper East Side store will host a series of health and wellness events with top partners brands. To celebrate the opening, The Vitamin Shoppe will host a community event and brand takeover with RAW Nutrition this evening, January 28, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m, open to the public. The event includes a personal appearance by RAW Nutrition athlete and fitness creator Sara Saffari, mini consultations with Registered Dietitian nutritionist Vanessa Rissetto, a Wellness Wheel with healthy prizes, complimentary Juice Press smoothies, and gift bags for the first 100 guests.

In celebration of the opening, The Vitamin Shoppe has partnered with Sara Saffari, RAW Nutrition, and Juice Press on an exclusive smoothie that blends high-performance nutrition with delicious, everyday wellness. Available through January 30 exclusively at Juice Press' Upper East Side location (1474 Third Avenue), "Berry Strong by Sara Saffari" features the fitness creator's signature, post-workout recipe: strawberries, blueberries, bananas, almond milk, granola, and maple syrup, enhanced with RAW Nutrition's CBUM Series Itholate Protein in Strawberry Bumcake flavor and BodyTech® Elite German Creatine.

"This is honestly how I fuel up after a workout—nothing too complicated, just my favorite ingredients that taste great and also support my health and fitness goals," said Saffari, whose fitness journey is followed by over 5.8 million fans across Instagram and TikTok. "Partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe, RAW Nutrition, and Juice Press to bring my signature smoothie to retail is genuinely exciting—I love that I can share my everyday smoothie with my friends and fans in New York City."

Store Information for Customers

Customers at The Vitamin Shoppe enjoy access to a suite of services designed to make wellness more accessible and personalized, including same-day delivery via Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats; buy online, pickup in-store; mobile checkout in-store; free virtual one-on-one nutrition coaching; and The Vitamin Shoppe's updated Healthy Awards loyalty program offering cash-back awards on every purchase.

The Upper East Side store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Health Enthusiast associate can be reached during business hours at (212) 585-3091. For more information, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com .

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe® is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 640 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe