The Vitamin Shoppe® Opens New Beaufort, South Carolina Store, Bringing Lifelong Wellness Solutions to the Community

Now open at 351 Robert Smalls Pkwy, the new store will celebrate its Grand Opening with special promotions and giveaways on the weekend of January 31 – February 1

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the opening of its newest retail store in Beaufort, South Carolina. Located at 351 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Suite 351-B, Beaufort, SC, the new store serves the wellness needs of the local community with The Vitamin Shoppe's extensive assortment of health, wellness, and sports nutrition products, along with the trusted expertise of The Vitamin Shoppe's highly knowledgeable, in-store Health Enthusiast® associates.

To celebrate the opening, The Vitamin Shoppe will host a Grand Opening Weekend from January 31 –February 1, featuring exclusive promotions and giveaways, including:

Now through February 8, Buy One, Get One 50% Off (BOGO50) on anything in the Beaufort store, including mix-and-match across brands. (Discount taken off the price of the second item of equal or lesser value.)

During the Grand Opening Weekend, complimentary gift bags for the first 100 customers (while supplies last).

An opportunity to enter for a chance to win a Grand Opening Giveaway Basket, from January 31 to February 1, including an array of wellness essentials and a $50 gift card from The Vitamin Shoppe.*

"Our new Beaufort store is designed to meet customers wherever they are on their individual wellness journeys," said Jim Abbatemarco, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. "With an expansive product assortment, flexible shopping options, and the personalized support of our highly knowledgeable Health Enthusiast associates, this location makes it easier than ever for the Beaufort community to discover trusted solutions that support their health and wellness goals."

The available assortment encompasses vitamins, sports nutrition, functional foods, healthy on-the-go snacks, energy drinks, and everyday wellness essentials, including national brands and The Vitamin Shoppe's high-quality private label offerings, including The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and Whole Health Rx™.

Beaufort customers enjoy access to The Vitamin Shoppe's broader suite of services designed to make wellness more accessible, understandable, and personalized. Customers can take advantage of services like same-day delivery via Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats; online pickup in-store; mobile checkout in-store; free, virtual one-on-one nutrition coaching appointments ; and The Vitamin Shoppe's updated Healthy Awards loyalty program for easy, cash-back awards on every purchase.

The Beaufort store is open Monday – Saturday (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.). A Health Enthusiast associate can be reached at (854) 240-5923 during business hours. For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com.

*Giveaway Entry Period begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on 1/31/2026 and ends at 8:00 p.m. ET on 2/1/2026. Entry forms are available in-store on 1/31/2026. Official rules can be found in-store. Winner will be selected at random and notified no later than 2/11/2026. Void where prohibited, no purchase necessary. This promotion is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of entry.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe® is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and Whole Health Rx™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 640 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe