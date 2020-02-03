The Vitamin Shoppe® Partners with Women's Best™ for Exclusive U.S. Retail Launch

Based in Austria, Women's Best has created an innovative global brand that resonates deeply with its target audience of female health and fitness enthusiasts. With over 3.8 million followers across its own social media channels and 300 influencer partners and affiliates, Women's Best is the biggest sports nutrition brand on social media. In total, Women's Best commands an audience of 100 million fans across its owned and influencer channels, reaching over 1.3 billion people on social media per year.

Among the social media stars who work exclusively with Women's Best in the sports nutrition space are some of the most followed fitness personalities in the world, including Emily Skye (14M followers), Tammy Hembrow (11M), Ashley Nocera (4M), Brittne Jackson (2.4M), Krissy Cela (1.7M), and Hanna Oeberg (1.7M).

Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe is thrilled to become the exclusive retail partner of Women's Best in the U.S. This launch brings one of the fastest-growing, most digitally-savvy sports nutrition brands in the world to our lineup of premium health and wellness products. Women's Best is the first company to carve out a strong position as a women's-focused brand in sports nutrition and will bring its innovative and inspiring message and products to our stores. This launch is a unique opportunity to further deliver on The Vitamin Shoppe's promise to help our customers become their best selves, however they define it."

Established in 2015, Women's Best was founded by three entrepreneurs, brothers David Kurzmann and Lukas Kurzmann, along with Thomas Mark, who shared a passion for creating cutting-edge sports nutrition and stylish sportswear for women. Today, the brand has more than one million customers worldwide in over 150 countries.

Thomas Mark, co-CEO of Women's Best, commented: "We're excited to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe as our exclusive U.S. retail partner, as they reach a powerful demographic of wellness-focused customers who prefer to shop premium sports nutrition brands in a specialty environment. With their emphasis on quality and innovation, along with the expertise of their knowledgeable Health Enthusiasts in stores, The Vitamin Shoppe is an ideal partner for us to grow with. The majority of our social media reach is located in the U.S. so we look forward to making our products widely available to our fans in this market."

Women's Best includes a wide range of high-quality sports nutrition products, encompassing whey and vegan proteins, meal replacement shakes, pre-workout supplements, metabolism supplements, BCAAs, and collagen formulas. Women's Best protein bars, protein bites and dietary fiber will launch within The Vitamin Shoppe later this year. In all of its products, Women's Best offers:

Premium Quality: Women's Best formulas feature premium ingredients such as Nutriose and Carnipure; whey proteins from grass-fed German cattle, and high-quality Peptan collagen.

Women's Best formulas feature premium ingredients such as Nutriose and Carnipure; whey proteins from grass-fed German cattle, and high-quality Peptan collagen. Outstanding Flavor: Women's Best knows that flavor is a top priority for its customers. Great taste, texture, and solubility are signatures of its proteins, pre-workouts, and collagen powders.

Women's Best knows that flavor is a top priority for its customers. Great taste, texture, and solubility are signatures of its proteins, pre-workouts, and collagen powders. Women's Focus: With smaller capsule sizes for its supplements, shakers designed for a women's grip, and added Biotin, Zinc, and Iron in various products, the health and fitness preferences of women are top of mind in all Women's Best products.

To learn more about Women's Best at The Vitamin Shoppe, visit The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements location near you, or log on to www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About Women's Best™

Women's Best™ is a female sports nutrition & sportswear brand based in Innsbruck, Austria. Motivating and inspiring millions of women around the globe, the company's vision is beyond just selling products. The vision of Women's Best is to empower its customers and create a community of women supporting each other towards reaching their fitness goals and being the best version of themselves regardless of their fitness level, age, background or physical ability. Through its high-quality sports nutrition line that fits a wide variety of different fitness goals and dietary needs, the company wants to make fitness and healthy eating more fun and enjoyable. Through its premium sportswear line, the company wants women to feel more confident and push their limits in their workouts. The company has over 1 million worldwide customers and offers its products online on www.womensbest.com in over 150 countries as well as in over 20 countries in retail stores.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe

Related Links

http://www.vitaminshoppe.com

