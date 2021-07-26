The Vitamin Shoppe Signs its First-Ever Franchise Agreement for New Stores in the Texas Communities of East Austin, New Braunfels, and Harlingen

The franchisees for this pioneering agreement are Joey and Marcy Zayas, who also own a Texas-based land development and management company. Marcy Zayas was previously a store manager of The Vitamin Shoppe location in Brownsville, Texas for over 12 years, providing her with a deep knowledge and understanding of the brand's products, customer base, and operations.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "As we initiate our innovative franchising model, we are seeking entrepreneurial partners who share our deeply held brand values and who have an authentic passion for the health of their customers. Marcy and Joey fit that bill to a tee, and then some. I'm confident they will build thriving businesses that serve their Texas communities with the exceptional quality, innovation, and expertise that are the enduring hallmarks of each and every store that carries The Vitamin Shoppe banner. I'm especially pleased to welcome Marcy back to The Vitamin Shoppe team, this time as an independent business owner and franchisee."

Franchise partners have the opportunity to leverage the trusted quality of The Vitamin Shoppe brand and its unparalleled expertise in the fast-growing health and wellness sector when they open new locations. Since launching in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has grown into the premiere global destination for health and wellness solutions, supporting millions of customers annually on their journeys of lifelong wellness. The company continues to modernize its business with a digital-first mindset that meets consumers where and when they prefer to shop in today's evolving retail landscape.

"We are excited to start our journey as a franchisee of The Vitamin Shoppe, bringing this innovative brand to untapped markets in Texas, where we see significant opportunities for growth. We know these communities well and look forward to serving them with The Vitamin Shoppe's quality products and trusted guidance for lifelong wellness. With our close ties to The Vitamin Shoppe over the years, we are particularly honored to be the company's first-ever franchisee and look forward to a long and productive partnership," said Joey and Marcy Zayas.

Potential franchise partners can visit www.OwnAVitaminShoppe.com to start the discovery and application process, including financial disclosures and requirements.

The Vitamin Shoppe operates over 680 directly owned locations, as well as an e-commerce business, offering the largest assortment of vitamin, mineral, and supplement products at retail in the United States. The company operates additional stores under the Super Supplements banner in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

All of The Vitamin Shoppe's stores offer national brands and an expanding portfolio of proprietary brands, such as The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. Franchisees join an organization committed to supporting good health for all, as reflected in our diverse and highly knowledgeable Health Enthusiast teams around the globe.

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe

Related Links

https://www.vitaminshoppe.com

