The Vitamin Shoppe to Expand at Retail with Franchise Stores for First Time in its History

Franchise partners now have the opportunity to leverage the trusted quality of The Vitamin Shoppe brand and its unparalleled expertise in the fast-growing health and wellness sector when they open new locations. Since launching in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has grown into the premiere global destination for health and wellness solutions, supporting millions of customers annually on their journeys of lifelong wellness. The company continues to modernize its business with a digital-first mindset that meets consumers where and when they prefer to shop in today's evolving retail landscape.

The Vitamin Shoppe's unique franchise model rewards franchise partners for driving VitaminShoppe.com and VShoppe app sales, via a commission structure that creates a seamless omnichannel experience for both franchisees and their customers. The customer experience across franchise stores is designed to be identical and indistinguishable from the 680+ retail locations owned by The Vitamin Shoppe.

Potential franchise partners can visit www.OwnAVitaminShoppe.com to start the discovery and application process, including financial disclosures and requirements.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "Now is an especially opportune time to partner with highly motivated entrepreneurs to expand our store fleet. This new growth strategy is a capital-efficient way to grow our retail footprint in a favorable real estate market, while empowering our franchise partners to create dynamic, locally-owned businesses. With the events of the past year, consumers have become more invested in their health and well-being, as reflected in The Vitamin Shoppe's performance. We are tapping into this industry's strong runway for growth by partnering with franchisees who share our passion for quality, innovation, and the health of their customers and communities."

The Vitamin Shoppe offers the largest assortment of vitamin, mineral, and supplement products at retail in the U.S., including national brands and an expanding portfolio of proprietary brands, such as The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. Franchisees join an organization committed to supporting good health for all, as reflected in our diverse and highly knowledgeable Health Enthusiast teams around the globe.

With quality and innovation at the core of The Vitamin Shoppe brand, the company is driving growth through a comprehensive strategy of merchandising initiatives, operational enhancements, and marketing innovations. In the past year, these include the expansion of an innovation-focused retail format; the creation of the leading national destination for CBD; the reimagining of the Healthy Awards loyalty program; the launch of an Asia business; partnerships with trailblazers in the wellness space such as WW (formerly Weight Watchers); and product launches with sought-after brands such as Alani Nu, Ghost, Zoa, Goli, and Martha Stewart CBD.

Throughout the franchising process and the life of the partnership, The Vitamin Shoppe teams are committed to supporting our franchise partners with essential aspects of retail operations, supply chain, brand and product marketing, legal, real estate, and digital integrations.

The journey to franchise ownership with The Vitamin Shoppe can be completed in an estimated six to eight weeks. The first franchised locations of The Vitamin Shoppe stores are expected to open later this year. Franchise markets are available in all U.S. states, with the exceptions of Washington and Oregon, where The Vitamin Shoppe operates stores under the Super Supplements banner.

In addition to this new U.S. franchise program, The Vitamin Shoppe currently operates globally with country license agreements with partners in Asia, Central America, and South America. The Vitamin Shoppe continues to expand internationally and expects to announce additional partnership agreements in the coming months.

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

