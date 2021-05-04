The Vitamin Shoppe to Give Away Free Healthy Snacks, Protein Bars, and Beverages to Anyone with a Covid-19 Vaccination Through May

From May 4 to 31, The Vitamin Shoppe will give away one free, full-size healthy snack or drink product to any customer who shows their official Covid-19 Vaccination Record in any of our stores. Eligible products include any brand and any flavor from The Vitamin Shoppe's premium assortment of on-the-go protein bars, energy drinks, healthy snacks, or cookies, including customer favorites from Quest®, ZOA, Alani Nu, CELSIUS, Outright, ONE, fitfactor™, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, and many other popular brands.

This offer is valid at more than 715 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. Participants are asked to show their original Covid-19 Vaccination Record documenting at least one administered Covid-19 vaccine shot. No purchase is necessary to receive the free item.

To spread the word about this initiative, recipients of a free item are encouraged to post to social media about their experience with the hashtag #SnaxForVax and tagging @vitaminshoppe.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "As a team of Health Enthusiasts committed to supporting our customers on their journeys of lifelong wellness, we want to help end this pandemic. We believe the Covid-19 vaccine can help make our workplaces and communities healthier and safer for all of us. We want to encourage and reward our customers who get vaccinated with a healthy boost to their day, by giving them a choice of their favorite nutrition-packed protein bar, snack or drink – compliments of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. It's our way of playing a supporting role during this crucial phase of defeating Covid-19."

For its own employees, The Vitamin Shoppe is offering up to 4 hours of pay for hourly Health Enthusiasts who take the time to get vaccinated. The company also hosted on-site vaccinations at its Ashland, Virginia distribution center, is offering flexible scheduling to salaried Health Enthusiasts to make time for a vaccination appointment, and distributed information about the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to all of its employees.

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, please visit vitaminshoppe.com .

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com .

###

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe

Related Links

http://www.vitaminshoppe.com

