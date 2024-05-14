The Vollrath Company to Showcase Product Highlights at the National Restaurant Association Show 2024

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vollrath Company, a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment and solutions, will showcase highlights of its comprehensive product offering at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago from May 18-21. With a focus on delivering enhanced performance, durability and user-friendly features, Vollrath will display its newly redesigned Chicken Rotisserie Oven, along with a comprehensive range of countertop equipment, serving systems, cook- and smallwares tailored to meet the evolving needs of foodservice operators.

The Chicken Rotisserie Oven has been redesigned based on more than a decade of customer feedback and analysis. The updated oven features separate cook-and-hold heating modes, a removable carousel, doors for easy cleaning and heavy-duty adjustable legs for stability and convenience. Other notable enhancements include improved cooking performance, more power and an additional customer-facing glass panel for an enticing display of food products.

Vollrath will also highlight its customization options for smallwares and countertop equipment, designed to solve problems for end users and operators like locking in the preferred temperature. Its extensive capabilities allow Vollrath to meet specific needs, from custom utensils that reduce food prep times and labor needs to modified equipment that offers easy cleaning and convenience.

Vollrath's full line of Manual Food Processors will also be on display. Recent testing results demonstrate impressive labor, time and cost savings of Vollrath's Insta Cut 5.1 compared to traditional cutting methods. These manual processors provide consistent results, reduce food waste and offer operators a reliable solution for food preparation tasks.

Christina Wegner, vice president of Marketing at Vollrath, expressed excitement about the upcoming Show: "We are happy to be back in Chicago and present a curated selection of our best products. We look forward to connecting with industry professionals and demonstrating how our products can help them succeed in today's competitive foodservice landscape."

The company's countertop induction warming and cooking products lineup will be in the booth, including Induction Soup Rethermalizers and Dual Cooking Ranges. The highlight will be the latest 4-Series technology, which combines gas and induction technology for enhanced cooking flexibility and efficiency.

The Vollrath booth will also feature Stoelting frozen treat equipment, offering attendees a glimpse into the latest innovations in frozen dessert technology.

Attendees can also explore Vollrath's full line of countertop warmers and conveyor toasters, known for their durability, reliability, and versatility in toasting bread, bagels, melting cheese, and warming sandwiches.

The Vollrath Company booth, #4420, will be located in the South Building of McCormick Place.

About The Vollrath Company

Founded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com.

