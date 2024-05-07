The Votes Are In And the Greatest Donuts in America for 2024 Have Been Decided

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Donut Tour, has completed their search for America's Greatest Donuts. After putting out a call to every donut fan and donut shop in America, the fans have spoken with over 33,000 votes cast in our contest to crown America's Greatest Donuts.

Congratulations to all the America's Greatest Donut Winners! Rise N Roll Cinnamon Caramel Donut

For the third year in a row, the Overall Fan Favorite with more votes than any other donut shop was Rise 'n Roll Bakery of Indiana. Their Cinnamon Caramel Donut was voted far and away the most popular donut in America. As anyone who has tried it can tell you, it's absolutely amazing! Along with winning Overall Fan Favorite, Rise 'n Roll also won a number of other categories including Greatest Cider Donut, Greatest Cream Filled, Greatest Old-Fashioned and several more for a total of 10 categories!

We would also like to give a special congratulations to D&D's Donuts based in Chicago who won again this year for Greatest Fritter in America (along with 2 other categories) and some newcomers such as Donut Man of Glendora, CA, Bear Donut of New York City, and Beacon Doughnuts of Chicago.

Below are the 22 most popular donut shops in America along with their winning category and their winning donut:

Overall Fan Favorite : Rise 'n Roll - Cinnamon Caramel

: Rise 'n Roll - Cinnamon Caramel Greatest Beignets in America: Dahlia Bakery - Beignets

Greatest Bombolone in America: Angelina's Bakery - Nutella

Greatest Brioche in America: Basic Batch Donuts - Crème Brûlée

Greatest Cake Donut in America: D&D's Place - Old Fashioned

Greatest Cider Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Apple Cider Cake

Greatest Cinnamon Sugar in America: Rise 'n Roll - Cinnamon Caramel

Greatest Cream Filled Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Chocolate Bavarian

Greatest Croissant Donut in America: Parlor Doughnuts - Blueberry Crumble Croissant Doughnut

Greatest Fritter Donut in America: D&D's Place - Apple Fritter

Greatest Fruit Filled Donut in America: The Donut Man - Fresh Peach

Greatest Fruit Flavored Donut in America: D&D's Place - Fruit Topped

Greatest Gluten Free Donut in America: Stan's Donuts - Gluten Free Chocolate

Greatest Jelly Filled Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Lemon Jelly Filled

Greatest Maple Glazed Donut in America: Voodoo Doughnut - Bacon Maple Bar

Greatest Mochi in America: Bear Donut - Toasted Coconut

Greatest Old-Fashioned Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Sour Cream Old Fashioned

Greatest Plain Glazed Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Glazed

Greatest Unique Flavors Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Chocolate Mocha Cream

Greatest Unique Toppings Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Crunch Bismark

Greatest Vegan Donut in America: Beacon Doughnuts - Sea Salt Caramel & Biscoff

Greatest Yeast Donut in America: Rise n Roll Bakery - Cinnamon Caramel

Congratulations to all the winners!

About the Underground Donut Tour

The Underground Donut Tour started in Chicago in 2015 as a passion project and has since grown to 20 cities in the US, Canada, Ireland and the UK including Boston, Chicago, Nashville, New York City, Santa Monica, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Dublin, London and many more!

