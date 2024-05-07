The Votes Are In And the Greatest Donuts in America for 2024 Have Been Decided
May 07, 2024
CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, America's Donut Tour, has completed their search for America's Greatest Donuts. After putting out a call to every donut fan and donut shop in America, the fans have spoken with over 33,000 votes cast in our contest to crown America's Greatest Donuts.
For the third year in a row, the Overall Fan Favorite with more votes than any other donut shop was Rise 'n Roll Bakery of Indiana. Their Cinnamon Caramel Donut was voted far and away the most popular donut in America. As anyone who has tried it can tell you, it's absolutely amazing! Along with winning Overall Fan Favorite, Rise 'n Roll also won a number of other categories including Greatest Cider Donut, Greatest Cream Filled, Greatest Old-Fashioned and several more for a total of 10 categories!
We would also like to give a special congratulations to D&D's Donuts based in Chicago who won again this year for Greatest Fritter in America (along with 2 other categories) and some newcomers such as Donut Man of Glendora, CA, Bear Donut of New York City, and Beacon Doughnuts of Chicago.
Below are the 22 most popular donut shops in America along with their winning category and their winning donut:
- Overall Fan Favorite: Rise 'n Roll - Cinnamon Caramel
- Greatest Beignets in America: Dahlia Bakery - Beignets
- Greatest Bombolone in America: Angelina's Bakery - Nutella
- Greatest Brioche in America: Basic Batch Donuts - Crème Brûlée
- Greatest Cake Donut in America: D&D's Place - Old Fashioned
- Greatest Cider Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Apple Cider Cake
- Greatest Cinnamon Sugar in America: Rise 'n Roll - Cinnamon Caramel
- Greatest Cream Filled Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Chocolate Bavarian
- Greatest Croissant Donut in America: Parlor Doughnuts - Blueberry Crumble Croissant Doughnut
- Greatest Fritter Donut in America: D&D's Place - Apple Fritter
- Greatest Fruit Filled Donut in America: The Donut Man - Fresh Peach
- Greatest Fruit Flavored Donut in America: D&D's Place - Fruit Topped
- Greatest Gluten Free Donut in America: Stan's Donuts - Gluten Free Chocolate
- Greatest Jelly Filled Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Lemon Jelly Filled
- Greatest Maple Glazed Donut in America: Voodoo Doughnut - Bacon Maple Bar
- Greatest Mochi in America: Bear Donut - Toasted Coconut
- Greatest Old-Fashioned Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Sour Cream Old Fashioned
- Greatest Plain Glazed Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Glazed
- Greatest Unique Flavors Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Chocolate Mocha Cream
- Greatest Unique Toppings Donut in America: Rise 'n Roll - Crunch Bismark
- Greatest Vegan Donut in America: Beacon Doughnuts - Sea Salt Caramel & Biscoff
- Greatest Yeast Donut in America: Rise n Roll Bakery - Cinnamon Caramel
Congratulations to all the winners!
About the Underground Donut Tour
The Underground Donut Tour started in Chicago in 2015 as a passion project and has since grown to 20 cities in the US, Canada, Ireland and the UK including Boston, Chicago, Nashville, New York City, Santa Monica, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Dublin, London and many more! The tour itself is a fun-filled 2 hour donut adventure & walking tour showcasing some of the top donut shops in each city. Bring your appetite and thirst for adventure! To book your tour, please visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.
