The W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU launches new Fast-track MBA

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University announced today a new Fast-track MBA that allows students to earn an MBA from America's most innovative university in as little as 12 months. The program, which aims to build on students' work experience and a previous master's degree in a business field, will hold evening classes on ASU's Tempe campus — with online courses also available.

The new Fast-track MBA will bridge the gap in students' skillsets and better prepare them for leadership opportunities and a higher salary. The core courses provide a foundation in business knowledge, covering management, marketing, accounting, finance, data analytics, and supply chain management principles. Elective courses enhance the core curriculum and allow for more focused development in selected disciplines.

"We're always looking at ways to make education more accessible," said W. P. Carey Dean Amy Hillman. "ASU and the W. P. Carey School have a reputation for innovation, and the Fast-track MBA is another way we can use our resources to offer a solution for students who might have thought there were too many obstacles to getting an MBA.

"This program can be completed in a year in just two nights a week, so we've minimized the disruption grad school can add to someone's life."

A recent $15 million commitment by the W. P. Carey Foundation to support career services gives students access to more resources, tools, coaching, and employers as students prepare for that important next step in their career.

Key facts about the Fast-track MBA:

Fast-track MBA classes will begin in August 2020 .

classes will begin in . The curriculum is modeled after the W. P. Carey Professional Flex MBA, a two-year program currently ranked No. 22 among part-time MBA programs in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report .

is modeled after the W. P. Carey Professional Flex MBA, a two-year program currently ranked No. 22 among part-time MBA programs in the country, according to . Candidates can apply now . The scholarship priority deadline is April 4, 2020 . The final application deadline is June 30, 2020 .

. The scholarship priority deadline is . The final application deadline is . Prior work experience and a business master's from an AACSB-accredited university are required for admission to the Fast-track MBA program.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information/media contacts:

Kim Steinmetz, W. P. Carey School of Business

kim.steinmetz@asu.edu

(480) 965-5464

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

shay.moser@asu.edu

(480) 965-3963

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

Related Links

https://wpcarey.asu.edu

