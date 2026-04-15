The creamy peanut spread with cocoa is now available nationwide and coming to New York City with a limited-time pop-up this May

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official. After months of buzz, social excitement, and no small amount of anticipation, the wait is officially over: Nutella® Peanut is here, it's now available nationwide, and it's everything fans hoped it would be. This marks the brand's first flavor innovation in its over 60 year history, delivering a new taste experience that blends the unmistakable creaminess of Nutella® with the delicious taste of roasted peanuts. Crafted to spread smiles at afternoon snack time, Nutella Peanut is perfectly spreadable and pairs beautifully with a classic sandwich.

THE WAIT IS OVER: INTRODUCING NUTELLA® PEANUT, THE BRAND’S FIRST NEW FLAVOR INNOVATION IN OVER 60 YEARS

"Honestly, when a jar of Nutella goes viral floating in space, you start to feel like anything is possible. So naturally our next move as a brand was dropping our first new flavor innovation in over 60 years," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Spreads, Ferrero North America. "Nutella Peanut delivers the same creamy experience fans know and love, now blended with the irresistible taste of roasted peanuts. Our fans have been asking for this for years. We heard them, and afternoon snack time will never be the same."

COMING THIS MAY: THE NUTELLA PEANUT POP-UP

The launch doesn't stop at shelves. Nutella is bringing the first-ever Nutella Peanut Pop-Up to New York City's NoHo at 372 Lafayette Street for one weekend only, May 16–17. The free, open-to-the-public pop-up transforms the afternoon snack moment into a fully interactive experience with games, rewards, and the ultimate snack worth playing for. Guests flow through a series of quick-hit games, each one unlocking something new including Nutella Peanut-themed prizes, personalized keepsakes, and the ultimate reward: free Nutella Peanut sandwiches and dippable snacks.

Nutella® Peanut is available now at major retailers nationwide. Share your love for Nutella® Peanut on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook using the hashtag #NutellaPeanut. For more information and to find Nutella® Peanut near you, visit NutellaUSA.com.

ABOUT NUTELLA®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has expanded to offer delicious snacks filled with creamy Nutella, including Nutella Biscuits, Nutella B-ready, and Nutella & Go.

ABOUT FERRERO®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage, and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

CONTACT: Christina Panta, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America