The Wait is Over: Museum of Illusions Opens on May 19

Things to do: New attraction brings immersive and educational experience to Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions Atlanta announces it will open to the public May 19. The newest Atlanta attraction will offer visitors an interactive and immersive journey through the world of optical illusions and mind-bending puzzles. With over 80 exhibits to explore, including some that will make their world debut in Atlanta, the Museum is sure to keep guests mesmerized with mind-bending illusions, holograms and gravity-defying spaces with educational opportunities at their fingertips.

Museum of Illusions opens in Atlanta on May 19 Museum of Illusions opens in Atlanta on May 19

"After much anticipation, Museum of Illusions is opening in Atlanta in just a couple of days – giving both locals and visitors an unforgettable experience like no other," said Museum of Illusion CEO, Jonathan Benjamin.

With over 40 locations in 25 countries spanning the globe – including New York, Orlando and Chicago as well as global cities such as Paris, Dubai and Madrid – Museum of Illusions stands as the largest conglomerate of private museums worldwide.

Below are key details on Atlanta's newest attraction:

The Atlantic Station Museum of Illusions will be located at 264 19th Street NW near Publix

The Museum will be open seven days a week:

Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

–

Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

– Tickets start at $24 for children (ages 5-12), $29 for adults (ages 13+), $26 for seniors (ages 60+ with ID) and $26 for military; children under 4 receive free admission

for children (ages 5-12), for adults (ages 13+), for seniors (ages 60+ with ID) and for military; children under 4 receive free admission Corporate events, field trips and other group functions may also be hosted at the Museum

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early as they often sell out in advance

Please visit moiatlanta.com for more information and secure your spot today.

SOURCE Museum of Illusions