The Wait is Over: OtterBox Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Available Now

"Symmetry Series Cactus Leather is the perfect blend of material innovation, protection and style," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "Working with the team at Adriano di Marti, makers of the plant-based Desserto material, we developed a case that offers both luxury and durability. This is also the slimmest Symmetry Series case we've ever made, while still delivering the trusted OtterBox protection everyone knows and loves."

Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases exude a subtle luxury while keeping protection at the forefront of the design.1 Built with durability in mind, ditch the leather conditioner and know these cases stay in top shape, as they are resilient to scratches and stains. Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases can withstand daily drops and bumps. Plus, the case includes raised edges for added protection around the screen and camera. Symmetry Series Cactus Leather case is MagSafe compatible to support all your favorite MagSafe accessories with a strong, perfectly aligned connection every time.

"The launch of Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases is a testament to a shared commitment to sustainable innovation. It is marking a significant step in redefining luxury design for mobile accessories with the use of Desserto," said Adrian Lopez Velarde. "The fusion of craftsmanship and premium aesthetics offers a statement piece to phones and smart watches, perfect for anyone who values both style and sophistication."

OtterBox Apple Watch Band Cactus Leather top off the accessory line-up and are designed to wear all day for a timeless look for your smartwatch. Designed for comfort and quiet elegance, these cactus leather watch bands feature precision stitching and perfect integration to Apple Watch. Crafted from the same, durable cactus leather as Symmetry Series, these watch bands are resilient to stains and scratches.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases and Apple Watch Bands are available now on otterbox.com.

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

1Symmetry Series Cactus Leather NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

