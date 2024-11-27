THE WAIT IS OVER: 'Wolves in the Fold' Premieres Dec. 2-4 on EWTN Television

Exploring the Dark Philosophies of Nietzsche, Freud, and Marx and Their Impact on the Church and Society

IRONDALE, Ala., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN is proud to announce the highly anticipated television premiere of its new three-part documentary series, Wolves in the Fold, airing from December 2-4, 2024. This eye-opening program delves into the devastating impact of the philosophies espoused by three influential yet controversial thinkers: Friedrich Nietzsche, Sigmund Freud, and Karl Marx. Each 30-minute episode will air at 5:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Wednesday, with an encore airing at 2:30 a.m. ET the following day. The series will also be available to view for free on demand via EWTN's streaming platform (https://bit.ly/3APXQhY) and can be purchased at (https://bit.ly/4fRLTHw).

Unveiling the Wolves: The Destructive Influence of Three Revolutionary Thinkers

These men—Nietzsche, Freud, and Marx—are widely regarded as the architects of some of the most influential and controversial ideas of the modern era. However, as Wolves in the Fold reveals, their ideologies were not only flawed but profoundly destructive. Nietzsche, known for declaring "God is dead," left behind a philosophy that laid the foundation for nihilism and the Nazi ideology. Freud's theories on sexuality and repression sparked the Sexual Revolution, while Marx's class struggle would serve as the intellectual basis for brutal regimes in the 20th century.

In the series, a plethora of experts unpack how each philosopher's ideas continue to influence education, politics, and culture today—often in ways that undermine both moral truth and human dignity. The program illustrates how their rejection of God and objective morality paved the way for ideologies that lead to suffering, violence, and confusion about the true purpose of human life.

Episode Breakdown

Episode 1: "Friedrich Nietzsche: Apostle of Nihilism"

Nietzsche's radical atheism and his famous declaration that "if God is dead, everything is permitted" are explored in-depth. Experts examine how Nietzsche's philosophy undermined morality and ethics, leading to dangerous consequences, including the rise of Nazi ideology and relativism in contemporary society. Nietzsche's ideas are still felt today in movements that call for radical cultural transformation and led to his sad ending in an insane asylum.





Freud's belief that sexual repression causes human misery and his promotion of psychoanalysis as a solution led to the normalization of sexual liberation and new attitudes toward family and morality. The episode highlights the long-lasting impact of Freud's ideas on the Sexual Revolution, New Age spirituality, and the Church's efforts to counter these trends, particularly through Pope John Paul II's Theology of the Body.





Marx's radical critique of religion and capitalism, and his call for revolutionary action, not only shaped socialist and communist movements but also influenced the rise of totalitarian regimes under Lenin, Stalin, and Mao. This episode explores how Marxist ideology morphed into Cultural Marxism, using identity politics and cultural transformation to further its goals. Experts also discuss the Catholic Church's resistance to Marxism and its emphasis on human dignity, as expressed through its commitment to justice and the family.

The Legacy of These "Wolves" in Our Time

As viewers will discover, the teachings of Nietzsche, Freud, and Marx continue to have a profound impact on society, particularly in the erosion of objective truth, the destabilization of family structures, and the rise of ideologies that seek to redefine human nature. In contrast, the Catholic Church stands as a beacon of hope, offering a vision of human life that is life-giving, rooted in truth, and in harmony with our dignity as children of God.

Noelle Mering, a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, explains, "Marxist ideology can only break things down, and the Catholic Church, at its very core, is a life-giving institution. It's in our families… in the way in which it presents a positive life that is in harmony with our humanity, not in contradiction of it."

Watch Wolves in the Fold and Confront the Forces Shaping Our World

This series is a must-watch for anyone seeking to understand the deep philosophical currents that continue to shape modern society and to equip themselves with the knowledge to combat them. With its compelling narrative and expert insights, Wolves in the Fold is an essential resource for Catholics and anyone interested in the intersection of faith, philosophy, and culture.

Air Dates and Viewing Options

Premiere Dates: December 2-4, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET





Encore Broadcast: 2:30 a.m. ET the following day





Available On Demand: Free on EWTN's streaming platform (https://bit.ly/3APXQhY)





Available for Purchase: (https://bit.ly/4fRLTHw)

For more information, please visit EWTN's website.

