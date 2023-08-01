The Waller Sets the Standard for Downtown Living

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that The Waller is now pre-leasing.

The Waller is now preleasing. The community is located in the heart of Austin's Innovation District and will advance the City's goals of making this area downtown Austin's next great urban destination.
"The Waller sets a new standard for downtown living both with location and its amenity set," Alex Perkins, Director Development, Greystar, said. "The project is located at the heart of Austin's Innovation District and will advance the City and University's goals of making this area downtown's next great urban destination." The project will be LEED Gold-certified and is adjacent to downtown's largest urban park, Waterloo Park. 

The newest iconic addition to Austin's skyline rises 32 floors, which are designed to inspire. Floorplans come in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts as well as three-bedroom penthouses. Each apartment home has a professional-grade kitchen that includes quartz countertops, sleek Italian cabinetry, prep islands and top-of-the-line appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs, stand-up showers and custom lighting. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide residents with spectacular views of Waterloo Park, the Capitol rotunda, the University of Texas Campus and the downtown skyline. The Waller is also fitted with Greystar's Smart Building technology suite, which includes app-enabled access control and universal Wi-Fi access from garage to residence.  

The Waller is Austin's first multifamily Fitwel-certified building and features a two-story indoor-outdoor fitness center with a lap pool, yoga room, and upscale locker rooms. Fitwell measures a building's propensity to promote health and well-being. Pets are encouraged to enjoy the indoor-outdoor pet lounge and dog spa. Communal areas include a rooftop deck and lounge with a firepit and an additional resort-style pool.

The Waller is partnering with Jo's Coffee to operate the café located in the ground floor lobby. "The team is excited to partner with hospitality experts, Jo's and Bunkhouse, to elevate the residential experience," says Alex Perkins.

The community is connected to 1121 Symphony Square commercial office space and has direct access to the new Waterloo Greenway, a 1.5 mile urban ecosystem that winds along Waller creek through downtown. The newly upgraded Waterloo Park, home of the 5,000-guest Moody Amphitheater is across the street. Additionally, The Waller is a key component of the restoration and preservation of Symphony Square, including its Creekside amphitheater, and the headquarters of the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

Designed by R2L Architects with interiors from the famed Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, The Waller has an iconic design worthy of its landmark location.

Seize the opportunity to make a home at The Waller by visiting www.thewallersymphonysquare.com or calling 512-254-0309 to schedule a tour today.

About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and  operates more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 803,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $74 billion of assets under management, including nearly $32 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

